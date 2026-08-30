‘He’s So Far and Away’: Scottie Scheffler Steals the Spotlight as Amanda Balionis Gives Wyndham Clark No Mention

The debate between what’s better, consistency versus a massive late-season surge, continues. Until the BMW Championship, golf analysts and players alike considered Scheffler a lock for his fifth straight Player of the Year award, joining Tiger Woods, who won from 1999 to 2003. However, Wyndham Clark’s third win this season, including the U.S. Open, has completely flipped the narrative. But during CBS’s Tour Championship broadcast on Saturday, the network’s crew chanted one name: Scottie Scheffler.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Golf journalist Amanda Balionis set the tone first. “I think it has to be Scottie Scheffler right now,” she said. “And if he goes on to win, it solidifies the deal. It’s not even close. Just statistically, he’s so far and away from everyone else on the PGA Tour. It’s kind of mind-blowing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Balionis, CBS’s lead on-course reporter for its PGA Tour coverage, has spent the season closer to Scheffler’s number than almost anyone in the booth, and her framing left little room for debate.

Moreover, her claim that Scheffler is statistically far off other players isn’t an exaggeration. Scheffler entered East Lake’s final round leading the Tour in FedEx Cup points, with 11 top-four finishes in 17 starts. His year went by with just one win at The American Express in January, but another strong win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship has marked a strong comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Balionis, Jim Nantz echoed the sentiment immediately: “If you ask me, the Player of the Year right now is Scottie. And as we sit here now, I expect he’s going to win tomorrow. And if he doesn’t, he still will be the Player of the Year unless Wyndham has another magical weekend.” Nantz, CBS’s voice of golf for four decades, has called every Scheffler coronation since 2022.

Scheffler’s case doesn’t rely solely on this season’s performance. He won the award outright last year too, narrowly edging Fleetwood, Griffin, and McIlroy for his fourth straight Jack Nicklaus Award. Clark has never won a FedEx Cup or Tour Championship, though he won at Shinnecock Hills this year. He comes into this week ranked number three in the FedEx Cup standings, chasing the second title that could put him in contention with Scheffler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the crew agreed with Balionis. Dottie Pepper picked Scheffler “based on the full body of work over the course of the year,” adding it would change “if Wyndham Clark were to win the Tour Championship.”

Colt Knost also agreed that Scheffler will win the Player of the Year award unless Wyndham makes a comeback. Mark Immelman was the lone holdout, saying he values wins over consistency and has Clark slightly ahead. But even he admitted, “Scottie’s year has been so consistent; he is the guy that everybody wants to beat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Clark himself has admitted he’s not on Scheffler’s level as a player: “Scottie’s so consistent and he’s far and away the best player in the world.”

So, who are you voting for this year?