One PGA Tour pro believes Bryson DeChambeau’s return to the tour might surprise traditional fans, and it has nothing to do with money. Following LIV Golf’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing this September, a 12-month suspension from his last LIV appearance means a PGA Tour return is blocked through 2027 anyway. Yet Ryan Gerard recently suggested that even when the door opens, a full return might not align with DeChambeau’s current ambitions.

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Speaking with Trey Wingo on a November 17 episode of The Wingo Network podcast, Gerard shared his observations on the major champion’s shifting priorities. “He’s clearly like a different guy in the fact that his goals aren’t to play on the PGA Tour and win a bunch of tournaments,” Gerard noted. “I think he cares about the majors and I think he cares about some other stuff online and that’s totally fine.”

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Gerard emphasized how deeply DeChambeau has invested in his digital presence and media ventures. “Bryson is he’s his own like animal, right, like, he’s so good,” he observed. “He’s got so many things going on, he loves, you know, the YouTube stuff clearly, like, you can see how positive he is about it.”

Gerard compared DeChambeau’s situation to a star athlete choosing a lighter format over the demands of a full professional schedule. “It’s almost like if, you know, Ben Roethlisberger in his prime was just like playing seven-on-seven down the road and like in the summer, he’s like, ‘Yeah, maybe I’ll just keep doing this.’”

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He also pointed to the appeal of LIV Golf’s lighter structure before its financial collapse. “I think some guys get tied to the idea of like this LIV being a pretty easy way to make money, but like not a whole lot of obligations. There wasn’t a whole lot for them to do there, and it was less than 72 holes at one point.”

DeChambeau’s 2024 U.S. Open victory keeps him exempt into the U.S. Open through 2034 and the other three major championships through 2029. That security means he does not need immediate PGA Tour status to compete on golf’s biggest stages. “I think he’s going to have to decide what he wants to do, if he just wants to play majors, if he continues to do YouTube, if he continues to do whatever, but I can’t speak for him,” Gerard concluded.

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For now, DeChambeau has officially taken membership on the DP World Tour for the 2027 season in Category 1 status. That category grants him entry into any event he chooses, allowing him to maintain competitive sharpness for the majors on a flexible global schedule. He is set to tee it up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa from December 3 to 6, an early stop on the DP World Tour’s 2027 calendar, before continuing his campaign at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.

A return to the PGA Tour remains stalled for 2027 anyway, as tour rules enforce a standard 12-month suspension from a player’s last LIV appearance alongside unresolved reinstatement pathways. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp recently said his board had “thoughtful discussions” about returning LIV players while signaling that existing policies remain under review. “I hope to have more to say in the beginning of the new year,” Rolapp added regarding the situation.

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DeChambeau’s DP World Tour membership provides a potential pathway to eventually earn back a PGA Tour card for 2028 if his priorities change. However, Gerard’s comments capture the lingering uncertainty around the two-time major winner’s future plans. While a return is not out of the question, DeChambeau’s focus appears firmly locked on the majors and his global media brand rather than grinding through a traditional weekly tour schedule.