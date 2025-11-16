Historic Golf Course Faces Growing Disruptions as Members Express Concern Over Safety

Bulwell Forest Golf Club in Nottingham is at a crisis after threatening e-biker gangs have left a golfer paralysed and hospitalized. Already notorious for motorbike hooligans vandalising the golf course for years, things have escalated after the incidents took a more violent and fatal turn in recent months.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They knocked him over, beat him up and kicked him. While he was on the floor they ran him over several times,” the course manager shared the brutal incident with the media. “The members are getting frustrated and feel unsafe on the golf course.”

Just weeks before this incident, the course manager himself was threatened with a machete. Moreover, on October 30, the club management had to close the Nottingham course for a day after the violent bikers left skid marks all over the course, causing damage worth $2k.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appeals have been made to the police multiple times, all to no avail. After the recent attack on the 30-year-old golfer, which prompted an operation, the course authorities filed a lawsuit against the offenders. Unfortunately, the police dropped the case after what they concluded as lacking evidence.

The course management has voiced their frustration over the ignorance and neglect they have faced repeatedly. A management member, who refused to share his name for safety reasons, explained, “It’s becoming the norm and these people are getting more and more confident and more daring because there’s nothing to stop them.”

The course manager shared similar frustrations, as he added, “It makes me angry and frustrated. If a policeman was to sit in my office for two days he’d see seven or eight motorbikes passing through the car park.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbourhood Inspector Paul Ferguson explained that the city police are already taking measures to ensure better law enforcement. He promised that the police forces would not tolerate these kinds of physical altercations anymore, with daily patrols and police forces’ off-road bike and drone team support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall, Labour councillor for Bulwell Forest, also promised to take a stand against these crimes. “I’ve raised it on several occasions. The bikes are being used to run around the area, mowing people down and causing anti-social behaviour. Pedestrians have a right to feel safe walking down the pavement. I’m going to fight tooth and nail to make sure something is done,” she added.

Criminal offences in the Bulwell Forest area

Golf has quite a history of criminal offences, none more than in Nottingham. Bulwell is notorious for its record of criminal activities and threatening physical altercations. In fact, this year, the course has already reported multiple reports of knife-point robberies and weapon-wielding hooligans. One such spine-chilling incident took place on October 15 at the entrance of the Bulwell Forest Golf Course. The robbery took place in broad daylight, reportedly at 2 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men in black tracksuits and jackets approached the victim. The taller man, at 6ft and a strong build, had approached the victim for a lighter, kicking him to the ground when he refused. The accompanying offender, at 5ft 5in, immediately pressed a knife to his cheek and neck. The gang stole cash, wire-cutters, and a lighter from the man lying on the ground.

The next day, locals reported another such incident at 10:30 pm, when 3 men approached with a knife and stole the victim’s e-scooter in a similar fashion.

The police have tackled these off-road bikers earlier in 2023. Clothed in plain attire to blend in, the forces deployed drones to catch two unlawful bikers, recovering a stolen bike. However, these actions have not slowed down such criminal offences at the Bulwell Forest Golf Club, with more new cases every day.