Beeston Fields Golf Club, a historic Nottinghamshire course founded in 1923, faces permanent closure in March 2028. The 110-acre estate operated under the Mitchell family for 101 years before Cilldara Group purchased the property in November 2024. While the new owner initially promised to keep the golf club and wedding venue running, ongoing financial difficulties forced a change of direction in January 2026.

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Per Nottingham Post, to replace the century-old club, Cilldara Group formally lodged an outline planning application with Broxtowe Borough Council on November 7 to demolish the course and build up to 460 homes. The redevelopment masterplan also proposes a 60-bed residential care home, a community meeting space, a café, and a mobility hub. Because the land sits within Greater Nottingham’s main built area, clearing the fairways for construction relies on updated national green belt rules that permit housing on underperforming green belt sites.

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Following initial public consultations, Cilldara scaled back its housing target from 500 properties to a maximum of 460 one-to-four-bedroom homes, with 30 percent designated as affordable housing. The planned care home is expected to create 81 full-time equivalent jobs along with 52 indirect roles in the local economy. Cilldara also emphasized that roughly 70 percent of the site, covering more than 74 acres, would remain open space featuring a country park, cycleways, allotments, and protected ecological zones.

A spokesperson for Cilldara stated that the proposals will finally open up the private Beeston Fields Golf Course site for the entire community to enjoy. The representative explained that while 30 percent of the land will provide much-needed homes for local families and first-time buyers, the remaining 70 percent will deliver varied green spaces. Despite this promise of public parkland, the formal submission has sparked pushback from neighbors over the permanent destruction of the course and increased traffic.

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Stuart Lunn, who has lived near the club for 20 years, described the course as an operational green lung for Beeston that supports badgers, foxes, and roosting bats. He warned that adding up to 2,500 daily car journeys would ruin the quiet character of Old Drive, a former 19th-century carriage lane frequently used by residents seeking peace for their mental health. Lunn pointed out that while golfers can eventually find another place to play, changing the land from its current natural state means losing it forever.

Local councillor Richard MacRae echoed those concerns by warning that older club members who rely on the clubhouse for daily social interaction could face isolation. Conversely, Bramcote councillor Andrew Kingdon noted that while the application represents a loss of greenfield land, converting a private club into a new public park is not without merit. Kingdon added that he wants a firm commitment to preserving existing trees on the site, noting that new pathways could also improve safe walking access to a nearby school.

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Broxtowe Borough Council will now review the outline application and gather public feedback before deciding whether to approve the project. If outline permission is granted, Cilldara must still submit a detailed reserved matters application covering exact layouts before demolition and construction can begin. The developer estimates that building the neighborhood will take six years, supporting 47 construction jobs and 75 supply-chain roles annually while Beeston Fields continues operating until March 2028.