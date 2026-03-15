Historic Moment as LPGA Star Breaks Record With $1.21M Event Triumph

Delivering an impeccable performance in the greens of Kooyonga Golf Club of Adelaide, this 29-year-old Aussie star etched a long-awaited history. Hannah Green clinched victory at the 2026 Women’s Australian Open, ending a long wait for a home champion. The LPGA star held her nerve to secure a one-shot victory over Cassie Porter.

“I kind of am a bit speechless, to be honest”, said Green after emerging triumphant. She said, “I like to make it really nerve-racking for myself and for everyone watching,” Green said with a laugh. I hope my next win is a little more chill.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before Green, it was Karrie Webb who became a home contender to lift the prestigious trophy back in 2014. Green finished the $1.21 million event at 11-under par after a composed final-round 70. She had to survive intense late pressure from compatriot Cassie Porter and France’s Agathe Laisne, who ended as the first and second runner-up, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have said before that winning your own championship is like winning a Major and I definitely still feel that way. It was just different playing in front of home. I knew everyone wanted me to have the trophy in their hands at the end of the day. So that was a really nice feeling,” Green added, sharing her feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win has not only etched a history for the tournament with the AUD $270,000 win. It has also helped Green bag her maiden title on the Ladies European Tour. Furthermore, it secured her the iconic Patricia Bridges Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

She ended 2025 with a T51 finish at the CME Group Tour Championship. However, she set foot in 2026 with a solid form. She began the season with Honda LPGA Thailand and finished in the seventh position. Following that, she secured a win at the Tanjong Course at the HSBC Women’s World Championship with 14 under par.

Her triumph at the Australian Open continued a red-hot run of form for the world No.9. And this win comes right after she claimed the HSBC Women’s World Championship on the LPGA Tour in Singapore. However, her victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship turned out to be extra special as she had her beloved husband by her side on the greens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah Green credits husband’s caddie role in special Singapore victory

Hannah Green’s usual caddie failed to accompany her to the HSBC Women’s World Championship. Her caddie was reportedly caught up with some official tasks centering his application for a green card in the USA.

Green was confused regarding what she should do in such a situation. In the meantime, her husband, Jarryd Felton, stepped in. Felton has himself been a professional golfer before and has also been his wife’s bagman once before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mandatory Credits: @hannahgreengolf/Instagram

“My usual caddie is applying for a green card and couldn’t leave the US, so it wasn’t part of the plan for the season. Luckily, my husband was able to pick up the bag for me,” said Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further added how she was feeling nervous and told her husband that she was not comfortable while the match-play got tougher. But Felton remained calm and asked his wife to take deep breaths and helped her grab the first win for the season.

Crediting the momentum she carried forward from Singapore to Adelaide, Green stated, “I think the win in Singapore definitely helped with my nerves today. I felt a little bit more in control of my golf ball. I felt like it was quite tough to make birdies, so I don’t know how Cassie [Porter] had such a good round today.”

At the HSBC Women’s World Championship, she started the final day at T3 alongside Minjee Lee. However, she soon managed to hit a birdie and secure the momentum of the game. Although at the end she stumbled with two bogeys, three more birdies on the final nine helped her win the title.