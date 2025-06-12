‘Hit in Head’, Bryson DeChambeau’s Shocking Response at Oakmont Leaves Fans Talking

Oakmont has been in the limelight for several weeks now, being known as golf’s toughest test because of its grueling conditions, with rough up to your ankles and greens that roll like glass. With the best golfers in the world coming out here to compete, we can expect an interesting showdown and lots of entertainment this week. Bryson DeChambeau is back to defend his title and has left no stone unturned as he steps to Oakmont this week, describing it as “the hardest this golf course could ever play right now.” While the course has no water hazards and only a few trees, it is still equipped with lightning-fast greens and the infamously thick roughs.

Given that in the nine previous U.S. Opens held here, only 23 players finished under par, we can definitely expect a roller coaster of scores over the week. While we’ve seen several players constantly struggle out of the rough during the practice round, DeChambeau, who shot an even par 70 on his practice round, expressed that the person who wins “is going to hit a lot of fairways and make a lot of putts,” speaking of the formidable difficulties, including the undulating slopes apart from the rough.

While many players are horrified by the rough on the course, DeChambeau decided to have a little fun with it on the course. During the practice round on Wednesday, Preston Summerhays took a divot that hit Bryson in the head. Bryson picked it up and placed it back on the top of his hat. And this image was quickly captured by the media, and the official account of the U.S. Open couldn’t hold back from posting it on their X—“The rough is growing everywhere this week,” they wrote.

This hilarious moment tickled the bones of golfing fans, and they couldn’t hold back from sharing their reactions to DeChambeau’s spontaneous nature.

Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau’s on-course shenanigans.

One fan reacted to the hilarious photo of DeChambeau, “Very relatable. Much Oakmont,” highlighting that the talk of Oakmont’s rough has been the main highlight of the tournament. We have seen players who have been practicing speak of how the rough has been swallowing the golf ball, making it difficult to even find the ball, forget knowing how to play from it. Bryson DeChambeau, too, saw his ball disappear on the right of the 14th fairway in the tall, thick 5-inch rough. The rough is indeed starting to be visible everywhere with DeChambeau’s humor.

Another fan added, “Best content I’ve seen all week. Enough talk about how deep the rough is.” Oakmont’s rough has been the talk of the town all week, and DeChambeau’s humorous approach to it demands that the discussion now be put to rest.

While several fans fulfilled their entertainment with DeChambeau’s photo, one fan commented, “Everything I do is strategic.” The fan was probably hinting at Bryson’s statement from earlier this week, where he stated that his approach to the game and the fans has been different, and he’s working on being more strategic. “What’s funny is, as much as my guard has been let down, I feel like I’m more strategic in how I deliver things and how I give perspective on things. Before, I was pretty up front and would just say things the way I wanted to whenever I wanted to,” adding that a lot of good can come from that.

But the rough is not the only thing that bothered DeChambeau this week. He also emphasized the unpredictability of the lightning-fast and undulating greens, and it seemed like it eventually tested the patience of the defending champion. In another post on X, a user posted pictures of DeChambeau looking frustrated and speaking to a volunteer, noting that Oakmont greens are confounding Bryson. He’s routinely missing five- and six-foot putts and even leaving longer putts short a good five or six feet as well. And on No. 4 he snapped at a volunteer, “Call the USGA and have someone out here telling us when it’s okay to go.”

Several fans couldn’t hold back and commented, “Uh oh.” It’s going to be a mess by Sunday! Can’t wait,” hinting that the next four days of the U.S. Open are not only going to be pure entertainment, but we can also expect several players like DeChambeau to have a meltdown. “What was he asking … “when it’s ok to go”… Did he mean ok to hit his shot or go home? “He sounds like he is stressed out,” another fan expressed, confused, stating that DeChambeau is starting to get affected by the course’s difficulty, and things aren’t exactly going the way he planned them to.

Only time will tell who is going to claim the 2025 U.S. Open title and make their way through the “rough” week, but like Rory McIlroy said, “The person with the most patience and the best attitude this week is the one that’s going to win.” Who do you think it will be?