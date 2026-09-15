‘Hit Pretty Much Anything’: Tiger Woods Returns to Golf Months After Car Crash Led to DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods has officially made his comeback to the sport that made him the legend he is today. This, of course, comes following his car crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, which resulted in his highly publicized DUI arrest. After an indefinite break, the 50-year-old has returned to the golf course, participating in a golf clinic at the NEXUS Cup, something he does each year.

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“I can hit pretty much anything,” Woods said on Tuesday morning during the kickoff of the two-day NEXUS Cup exclusive amateur team tournament when asked how his golf game is progressing. “I am a little stiff today because last night we were all having fun hanging out.”

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Of course, organisers hold the Nexus Cup to raise funds and provide long-term financial support for the TGR Foundation. The exclusive amateur golf event brings together donors and golfers for a two-day experience at Liberty National Golf Club. The event supports the foundation’s work in STEM education, college-access programs, and career-focused resources for under-resourced youth.

Regardless, this is the first time Woods has stepped on the course for competitive golf since a TGL, the tech-infused indoor golf league, match on March 24, 2026. Notably, the 82 PGA Tour winner is a co-founder and partial owner of TGL. As for his last PGA Tour event, it was back during the 2024 British Open in July at Royal Troon, where he failed to make the cut after finishing 14-over-par.

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That said, it was his participation in TGL that marked the point when things began to go downhill. Just days after the event, Woods was involved in a car crash near his Jupiter Island, Florida, home after his SUV clipped a trailer and rolled onto its side. After deputies noticed signs of impairment, they arrested him on suspicion of DUI and refusal to submit to testing.

It’s worth noting, however, that a breathalyzer test was negative for alcohol. Anyway, Woods later pleaded not guilty and stepped away from golf to focus on his recovery. On September 2, he reached a plea deal, pleading no contest to reckless driving and related charges. The court suspended his driver’s license for five years and ordered him to pay approximately $1,500 in fines and court costs.

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Still, this isn’t the first time Tiger Woods has been involved in a car crash. Woods had three notable vehicle incidents before his latest crash. In 2009, he crashed his Cadillac Escalade near his Florida home, suffering minor facial injuries. This accident followed his initial break from golf, when Woods stayed out of the sport for about five months, returning at the 2010 Masters in April 2010.

Fast forward to 2017, and police arrested Woods when they caught him asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz; he then admitted guilt to reckless driving after they detected prescription drugs in his system. His most serious crash came in 2021, when Woods lost control of his Genesis SUV in California at high speed, suffering severe leg injuries that required multiple surgeries and a lengthy recovery.

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As for his form, he has been largely inactive, having played only a single match in the TGL 2026 season. Other than that, Woods spent most of the 2026 season in a non-playing coach and cheerleader role for his team, Jupiter Links GC. Not to mention, despite walking away from his March accident injury-free, he announced he was stepping away from competitive golf to enter treatment overseas, prioritizing a lasting personal and professional recovery.

That said, from what Tiger Woods said during a golf clinic at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, it seems the 15-time major winner is ready to return to golf. But only time will tell whether he does.