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Hoag Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Mar 27, 2026 | 6:03 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Hoag Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Mar 27, 2026 | 6:03 PM EDT

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The Hoag Classic is turning into one of the more rewarding stops on the senior golf calendar. Running from March 27–29, 2026, the event features a field of many past PGA Tour winners. They will be competing on a par-71, ~6,725-yard course at the Newport Beach Country Club, located in Newport Beach, California. The limited field no-cut event boasts an impressive field of 78 golfers from the PGA Tour Champions. They will all be competing for a hefty prize pool this week.

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The Hoag Classic 2026 prize money

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The 2026 edition pushes the rewarding stop trend even further by increasing the prize money this year. From $2 million in 2025, the prize money has increased to $2.2 million for the Hoag Classic 2026. There’s a deeper story behind these numbers, as the PGA Tour Champions is hinting at growing commercial strength. Out of the total, the winner gets the largest share, $330,000. It represents 15% of the total purse, the standard winner’s payout on the PGA Tour Champions.

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The runner-up position claims $193,600, while the 3rd position receives $158,400. However, the good news for golfers playing is that it is a no-cut event. Thus, regardless of where they finish, every golfer will take home something. However, the amount will depend on their position on the leaderboard. The table below shows the complete prize money breakdown of the Hoag Classic 2026.

PositionPrize
1$330,000
2$193,600
3$158,400
4$132,000
5$105,600
6$88,000
7$79,200
8$70,400
9$61,600
10$57,200
11$52,800
12$48,400
13$44,000
14$41,800
15$39,600
16$37,400
17$35,200
18$33,000
19$31,020
20$29,040
21$27,280
22$25,520
23$24,200
24$23,100
25$22,000
26$20,900
27$20,020
28$19,140
29$18,260
30$17,380
31$16,500
32$15,840
33$15,180
34$14,520
35$13,860
36$13,200
37$12,540
38$12,100
39$11,660
40$11,220
41$10,780
42$10,340
43$9,900
44$9,460
45$9,020
46$8,580
47$8,140
48$7,700
49$7,260
50$6,820
51$6,380
52$5,940
53$5,500
54$5,280
55$5,060
56$4,840
57$4,620
58$4,400
59$4,180
60$3,960
61$3,740
62$3,520
63$3,300
64$3,080
65$2,860
66$2,640
67$2,420
68$2,200
69$2,068
70$1,936
71$1,804
72$1,672
73$1,540
74$1,452
75$1,364
76$1,276
77$1,188
78$1,100

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While the finances are the most lucrative, there are many other factors that would make golfers want to reach the highest position on the leaderboard. For one, the Hoag Classic 2026 is a full-fledged PGA Tour Champions event. Thus, there are Charles Schwab Cup points available. The points won by the golfer will be the same as the paycheck they win at the end of the $2.2 million event.

The winner also receives the Hoag Classic trophy. It features a golf‑themed base and a fluted, cup‑like centerpiece, which is presented to the winner of the event every year at the Newport Beach Country Club. Some of the elite golfers who have previously held the trophy include Vijay Singh, Fred Couples, and Bernhard Langer.

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The Hoag Classic 2026 field

The Hoag Classic 2026 field features 78 golfers. One of the headliners of them is the defending champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez. The Spaniard won the previous edition by carding rounds of 4-under, 7-under, and 4-under. His final round was a bogeyless 67. This helped him reach a total of 15-under 198, which clinched the title with a one-stroke lead over Stewart Cink and Freddie Jacobson.

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The 17x PGA Tour winner is competing again in the event in 2026 to defend his title. However, it won’t be easy, as the field includes many past winners and champions who would like to win the Hoag Classic trophy once again and receive the $330,000 paycheck.

One of the toughest competitions Jimenez could face is Fred Couples. The World Golf Hall of Fame member is in contention at the event where he has already won twice. Couples won it in 2010 and then again in 2014. His 2014 victory came by defeating Bernhard Langer, Steve Pate, and Colin Montgomerie by a single stroke. He finished 15-under, just like Miguel Ángel Jiménez did last year.

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Besides them, some other past winners in the field are Ernie Els (2020 and 2023), Pádraig Harrington (2024), Retief Goosen (2022), and Bernhard Langer (2008). These are all major winners who will boost the competitiveness of the Hoag Classic 2026.

With such a field, the Hoag Classic 2026 promises intense competition across all 78 spots. And with $2.2 million, Charles Schwab Cup points, and the Hoag Classic trophy on the line, these professionals will likely give it their all to make it entertaining for fans.

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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Edited by

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Shreya Singh

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