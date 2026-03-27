Hoag Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Hoag Classic is turning into one of the more rewarding stops on the senior golf calendar. Running from March 27–29, 2026, the event features a field of many past PGA Tour winners. They will be competing on a par-71, ~6,725-yard course at the Newport Beach Country Club, located in Newport Beach, California. The limited field no-cut event boasts an impressive field of 78 golfers from the PGA Tour Champions. They will all be competing for a hefty prize pool this week.

The Hoag Classic 2026 prize money

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The 2026 edition pushes the rewarding stop trend even further by increasing the prize money this year. From $2 million in 2025, the prize money has increased to $2.2 million for the Hoag Classic 2026. There’s a deeper story behind these numbers, as the PGA Tour Champions is hinting at growing commercial strength. Out of the total, the winner gets the largest share, $330,000. It represents 15% of the total purse, the standard winner’s payout on the PGA Tour Champions.

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The runner-up position claims $193,600, while the 3rd position receives $158,400. However, the good news for golfers playing is that it is a no-cut event. Thus, regardless of where they finish, every golfer will take home something. However, the amount will depend on their position on the leaderboard. The table below shows the complete prize money breakdown of the Hoag Classic 2026.

Position Prize 1 $330,000 2 $193,600 3 $158,400 4 $132,000 5 $105,600 6 $88,000 7 $79,200 8 $70,400 9 $61,600 10 $57,200 11 $52,800 12 $48,400 13 $44,000 14 $41,800 15 $39,600 16 $37,400 17 $35,200 18 $33,000 19 $31,020 20 $29,040 21 $27,280 22 $25,520 23 $24,200 24 $23,100 25 $22,000 26 $20,900 27 $20,020 28 $19,140 29 $18,260 30 $17,380 31 $16,500 32 $15,840 33 $15,180 34 $14,520 35 $13,860 36 $13,200 37 $12,540 38 $12,100 39 $11,660 40 $11,220 41 $10,780 42 $10,340 43 $9,900 44 $9,460 45 $9,020 46 $8,580 47 $8,140 48 $7,700 49 $7,260 50 $6,820 51 $6,380 52 $5,940 53 $5,500 54 $5,280 55 $5,060 56 $4,840 57 $4,620 58 $4,400 59 $4,180 60 $3,960 61 $3,740 62 $3,520 63 $3,300 64 $3,080 65 $2,860 66 $2,640 67 $2,420 68 $2,200 69 $2,068 70 $1,936 71 $1,804 72 $1,672 73 $1,540 74 $1,452 75 $1,364 76 $1,276 77 $1,188 78 $1,100

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While the finances are the most lucrative, there are many other factors that would make golfers want to reach the highest position on the leaderboard. For one, the Hoag Classic 2026 is a full-fledged PGA Tour Champions event. Thus, there are Charles Schwab Cup points available. The points won by the golfer will be the same as the paycheck they win at the end of the $2.2 million event.

The winner also receives the Hoag Classic trophy. It features a golf‑themed base and a fluted, cup‑like centerpiece, which is presented to the winner of the event every year at the Newport Beach Country Club. Some of the elite golfers who have previously held the trophy include Vijay Singh, Fred Couples, and Bernhard Langer.

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The Hoag Classic 2026 field

The Hoag Classic 2026 field features 78 golfers. One of the headliners of them is the defending champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez. The Spaniard won the previous edition by carding rounds of 4-under, 7-under, and 4-under. His final round was a bogeyless 67. This helped him reach a total of 15-under 198, which clinched the title with a one-stroke lead over Stewart Cink and Freddie Jacobson.

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The 17x PGA Tour winner is competing again in the event in 2026 to defend his title. However, it won’t be easy, as the field includes many past winners and champions who would like to win the Hoag Classic trophy once again and receive the $330,000 paycheck.

One of the toughest competitions Jimenez could face is Fred Couples. The World Golf Hall of Fame member is in contention at the event where he has already won twice. Couples won it in 2010 and then again in 2014. His 2014 victory came by defeating Bernhard Langer, Steve Pate, and Colin Montgomerie by a single stroke. He finished 15-under, just like Miguel Ángel Jiménez did last year.

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Besides them, some other past winners in the field are Ernie Els (2020 and 2023), Pádraig Harrington (2024), Retief Goosen (2022), and Bernhard Langer (2008). These are all major winners who will boost the competitiveness of the Hoag Classic 2026.

With such a field, the Hoag Classic 2026 promises intense competition across all 78 spots. And with $2.2 million, Charles Schwab Cup points, and the Hoag Classic trophy on the line, these professionals will likely give it their all to make it entertaining for fans.