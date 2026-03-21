‘Holding for Dear Life’: Bryson DeChambeau Battles Through Chaotic Round After Near Miss at LIV Golf Event

Right after a triumphant run at LIV Singapore, Bryson DeChambeau is leading the scoreboard in South Africa. Despite securing a two-shot lead with an impressive six-under 65, DeChambeau admitted it wasn’t easy. Shifting wind and what would have been a costly mistake briefly threatened to derail his momentum.

“I was way too stressed out there for my play. I felt like I was hitting it pretty well. 10 was a great hole; 11, hit it in there seven feet. Putt broke just an astronomical amount and missed that one,” DeChambeau told the media. “Didn’t hit too bad of a tee shot, was trying to hit it over that left bunker, and the wind pumped and got into a bad lie, and I hit it long and made a mess of that hole, and just felt like I was holding on for dear life from then on in.”

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DeChambeau started the round in commanding fashion at City Golf Club, carding an eagle. On the front nine, he raked in 4 birdies, but his rhythm quickly gave way to turbulence midway. Following that, a misjudged shot on the 12th resulted in a damaging double bogey. He saved par for the next three holes, but 16th is when he knew he had to get a hold of things.

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“16. I just gathered myself. I hit a great drive and then said, ‘This is another one of those wedge shots.’ Hit it pretty good in there and made a nice putt. Got me back on the train. Then, at 17, I don’t know what the heck happened. Yeah, that was weird. But whatever. I made par. Then I made a nice two-putt for birdie on the last to finish off and to hold strong and felt like it could have been a 9- or 10-under round today with the way it started,” said DeChambeau, analyzing his tumultuous gameplay.

Gusty wind conditions and elevation just added another layer of difficulty for the two-time major champion. The conditions made him acknowledge that the back nine turned into a battle for stability rather than aggression. But finally, a steady par run and a closing birdie helped him maintain his advantage over David Puig and hometown contender Brandon Grace.

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Despite the tough round, the American also gave himself the due credit, stating, “But that’s golf. It’s not easy, especially when the wind is whipping out here like this, and you’re at elevation, and you don’t know how things are kind of moving. I’m proud of the way I handled myself.”

Now, DeChambeau would struggle to grab the winning prize of the $20 million event in South Africa. However, his last win at Singapore did not leave him as pleased.

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Despite LIV Singapore win, Bryson DeChambeau reveals why he ‘hated’ it.

Bryson DeChambeau had quite an outing at the LIV Golf Singapore. As the match progressed towards the playoffs, DeChambeau was pitted against Richard T. Lee. However, Lee’s performance was characterized by utter bad luck.

With Lee getting the chance to close the game, he shocked everyone by missing the putt from a short distance. This allowed DeChambeau to capitalize and win the tournament. Surprisingly, he did not feel good even after his victory.

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“Absolutely hated it for Richard. He’s been playing some unbelievable golf. He’s beaten me in a few rounds I’ve played with him, and he’s a stellar player. I wanted to go to another hole with him. As much as winning is great, I have so much respect for him and the way he golfs his ball; it’s quite impressive. The league should be really proud to have him as a wildcard,” said DeChambeau.

Surely, it was a hard pill for Lee to swallow. Getting on a stellar late surge, the Canadian birdied four of his final six holes, enabling him to earn the clubhouse lead at 14-under alongside extra holes. Moreover, DeChambeau landed one of his shots into the water. This immediately made it look like the win was granted to Lee. Until fate played spoilsport.