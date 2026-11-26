Winning the Order of Merit with two events left, breaking into the world’s top 30, and still having to prove herself over 90 holes in Alabama. That is the situation the 3-Time LET Winner Casandra Alexander now finds herself in. But she isn’t the first to face this challenge. Chiara Tamburlini went through a similar process after winning the 2024 Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit. She played the Q-Series Final Qualifying event in December 2025 and earned her LPGA Tour card for 2026.

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Alexander says the pattern exposes a flaw. “I don’t understand how I was 23rd in the world and could play every major but couldn’t play a general LPGA Tour event – that shows another hole in the system,” Alexander told Sky Sports.

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Her season backs up the complaint. The South African won the Irish Open, the Italian Open and the Wistron Ladies Open, added five runner-up finishes, and is now a four-time LET winner.

Alexander closed with an 8-under 64 at Q-Series Final Qualifying in Mobile, Alabama, to finish tied for eighth and earn her 2027 card. That is a strong finish, and she will be an LPGA rookie next season.

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The system did give her some help. As Order of Merit winner, she earned a pass straight to the 90-hole final stage. That is a head start, but it is not a card, and she still had to beat a deep field to get one.

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The comparison that bothers her is with the men. The top 10 players in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai who aren’t already exempt earn PGA Tour cards. The top LET performers still need Q-Series.

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She is careful about what she wants. “I’m not saying we need to hand out [LPGA] cards, but there surely has to be more than one pathway to earn it?”

Her practical fix goes back to the ranking issue: “We need to have a ‘top 100 in the world’ spot for any LPGA event. We have that on the LET, and that would have given me opportunity to play eight or nine LPGA events this year.”

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That is the most workable part of her argument. A world-ranking spot would let a player in her position get LPGA starts during the year, and it would not require the LPGA to hand out cards.

There is a reason the stakes matter. In 2024, European players Bronte Law and Alexandra Forsterling reached the final stage after good seasons but did not finish in the top 25. Their results show that a strong season does not guarantee a card at Q-Series. But the pattern shows how unforgiving a short qualifying event can be.

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Alexander made a similar point about the long-term effects.

She warned, “Because this isn’t going to sustain itself – you’re going to lose great players over this.”

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The LPGA’s qualifying system still has its purpose. Q-Series is competitive, gives players a clear path to earn a tour card, and does not guarantee anyone a place. Alexander also made it clear that she does not blame any one person for how the system works.

Why the Gate Is Still There

The LPGA’s qualifying system has a complicated history. In 2023, the tour considered giving the top LET players direct access to LPGA cards. However, after its own players raised concerns, the plan was postponed. A later proposal would have given the top four players on the 2024 LET Order of Merit cards for 2025, but it was tied to a proposed merger between the tours. The LET membership vote on that deal was postponed in November 2023.

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LPGA players had also questioned how many cards would go to LET players and where they would rank against Epson Tour graduates.

The LPGA later changed its qualifying structure for 2025. It reduced the number of Q-Series finishers receiving LPGA status from the top 45 and ties to the top 25 and ties, while increasing the Epson Tour’s available cards from 10 to 15. The tour said the changes would place greater importance on full-season performance.

The impact on LET players is clear. Chiara Tamburlini, the 2024 Order of Merit winner, went through Final Qualifying but failed to earn a 2025 card. She returned the following year and secured her 2026 card. Alexander faced the same requirement in 2026 before earning her place for 2027. Their experiences raise questions about whether LET success deserves a more direct route to the LPGA.

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But Alexander situation raises a fair question. She won the LET Order of Merit, broke into the world’s top 30, and earned enough points to qualify for every major. Yet she still had to go through the same qualifying process as players trying to earn their first LPGA opportunity. That makes her case difficult to ignore. The LPGA has not announced any plans to change the system.

The bigger question is whether this will happen again. If another LET star puts together a strong season and still has to go through the same process, Alexander’s frustration may start to look less like an individual complaint and more like a problem with the system.