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‘Extremely Disappointed’: Golf Creator Brad Dalke Shares His True Feelings After PGA Tour Heartbreak

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Roshni Dhawan

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Aug 2, 2026 | 3:38 PM EDT

HomeGolf

‘Extremely Disappointed’: Golf Creator Brad Dalke Shares His True Feelings After PGA Tour Heartbreak

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Roshni Dhawan

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Aug 2, 2026 | 3:38 PM EDT

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In 2016, Brad Dalke stood in the final of the U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills as a teenage prodigy who had already shared fairways with future major champions. He looked destined for stardom but had to take a break from professional golf in 2023 to focus on Good Good Golf and support his wife, Abbie, through a severe health crisis. He returned this year at the Rocket Classic via a sponsor’s exemption, but what was supposed to be an explosive comeback turned into a disastrous performance leading to a missed cut at the $10 million event. The YouTube star was heartbroken by the loss and made it clear in an Instagram post.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t extremely disappointed with the outcome of this week at the Rocket Classic. Knowing how well I can play and what I’m capable of, and getting dead last on the biggest stage, just honestly s**ks a lot.”

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Dalke didn’t spiral over the outcome. He added he knows what he’s capable of and needs to learn how to be better on weeks when his best stuff doesn’t show up. He called the tournament valuable for “much-needed reps under the gun” and said that it gave him a long layoff. Furthermore, Dalke thanked girlfriend Abbie, caddie Shayler, agent Simone Kang, and his parents for helping him reach the tournament.

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This is Dalke’s first PGA Tour start since 2023, an official break to focus on content creation. Reasonably, his expectations for the performance were high. But the leaderboard clearly summed up his mood in the statement. He started his weekend with a disastrous 11-over 81, carding four bogeys on the front nine and three bogeys, a double bogey, and a triple bogey on the back, with only two birdies to show for it.

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Dalke’s second round couldn’t save his first. Despite 2 birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine, 4 bogeys and 2 double bogeys dwindled all hopes of salvation. He finished his second round at 5-over 75, missing the cut by a wide margin.

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Dalke finished his shot at the Rocket Classic 26 shots off the second-round leaders Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Patrick Fishburn.

Dalke’s last professional start before this season was the Korn Ferry Tour’s Evans Scholar Invitational in 2020, where he missed the cut.

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Judged against the rest of his 2026 season, this week was more brutal for Dalke than his start on the European Tour. Just weeks earlier, he teed up at the BMW International Open, where it looked like he would snatch the trophy but ended up tied for 30th. Still, it was proof that his game had come a long way from the version that once couldn’t find the fairway under the stress of professional golf.

Although Dalke’s performances this season haven’t been up to the mark, he’s taken a big step to rebuild his career and confidence.

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Dalke isn’t short of chances this season, just yet. He will tee off at the Good Good Championship in November as part of a sponsor’s exemption.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a Golf Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the financial and human side of the professional game. Her reporting centers on player earnings and tournament economics, from net-worth profiles of pros such as Sahith Theegala to the prize-money breakdown at the 2026 U.S. Open, alongside explainer features that introduce readers to the tour's lesser-known names, including her profile of Harry Higgs. She also reports on everything that define a tournament week, covering on-course conduct, rules decisions, and the fan and media reaction that follows, with much of her 2026 work centered on the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Roshni's background is in research and brand strategy, which informs the accuracy and structure she brings to her coverage. She works methodically, prioritizing verification and the detail that a strong earnings or profile piece depends on.

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Abhimanyu Gupta

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