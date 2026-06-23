‘Honored’: Tiger Woods Breaks Silence on PGA Tour’s New Two Tier System in First Appearance Since DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods may never have competed at the Travelers Championship during his playing career, but TPC River Highlands has become an important stop in his role as one of the PGA Tour’s most influential voices. A year after appearing at the event to support the arrival of new CEO Brian Rolapp, Woods returned to Connecticut this week for his first public media appearance since his March 2026 DUI arrest. This time, he’s lending his backing to the Tour’s newly approved competitive model for 2028 and beyond.

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“Honored to stand alongside @brianrolapp today at the @TravelersChamp as we announce the @PGATOUR’s new model for 2028 and beyond. This is an exciting moment for the game of golf. It has been a privilege to lead the Future Competition Committee and I am proud of the work we have done to build the best version of the PGA TOUR for future generations of players and fans,” he wrote in an X post.

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The 15-time major champion also shared his thought process while working alongside the FCC. He said the fundamental question was how to make the PGA Tour the strongest possible version of itself.

“Over the past eight months, the Future Competition Committee has spent a lot of time on a very important and fundamental question: How do we build the strongest possible version of the PGA Tour?” Woods said.

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“This work was never about any one player or person. It was about bringing together different perspectives, having honest, hard conversations, and thinking boldly about what is best for the game that we all love. It has been a privilege to work with all the committee members, and especially my fellow player directors,” he told the media.

Woods also stressed the long-term objective behind the project. “We have to look forward and beyond today and over the horizon to set up the PGA TOUR and our sport for future generations of players and fans,” he said.

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Brian Rolapp praised Tiger Woods’ involvement and also shared how big an asset he was. Answering media questions, the PGA Tour CEO said that the insight Woods brought as a player was invaluable.

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“His leadership has been tremendous. We’re fortunate to have him,” Rolapp said.

CEO Brian Rolapp announced the new two-tier system that the PGA Tour board and the Tiger Woods-led Future Competitions Committee (FCC) had developed at the 2026 Travelers Championship. This system comprises the Championship Series and the Challenger Series. The Championship Series will feature elite professionals, while the Challenger Series will allow professionals a path to the top tier.

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Beginning in 2028, the Championship Series will feature 23-24 events, including the majors, The Players Championship, season-ending events, and team competitions such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. The Challenger Series will run concurrently and introduce a formal promotion-and-relegation system, allowing players to earn their way into the top tier through performance.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner had been involved in this entire process, except for a few months when he stepped away to focus on his health. After his DUI arrest in late March 2026, he went to Switzerland for a three-month rehab period.

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He did make one trip back to the US in those three months, though. The 50-year-old golfer came to support his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, during her cancer diagnosis. He was also there at Kai Trump’s high school graduation, but that was a brief stop. He finally came back from rehab on June 12, 2026, but didn’t make a public appearance until this week, when he arrived in Connecticut for the Travelers Championship.

While Woods did not take questions regarding his arrest, the appearance marked his first public remarks since stepping away from the spotlight earlier this year. His focus remained firmly on the PGA Tour’s future and the competitive model he helped shape as chairman of the Future Competition Committee.