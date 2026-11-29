At 46, Adam Scott is gradually approaching the age when the Champions Tour could become a bigger part of his career than the regular PGA Tour. However, the 2013 Masters champion is far from done chasing his ambitions as he traverses a multi-year-long winless streak. Before he competed at the Australian PGA Championship this week, Scott opened up about how frustrating the last few years have been for him.

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“For whatever reason, putting it all together has been challenging the last few years, and a couple of close calls haven’t gone my way, and finding your way back as you get older takes a little longer,” Scott said before the event kicked off. “But I’m enjoying it still, and hopefully I can get in there and win and, if I do, maybe the floodgates will open.”

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Although Scott hoped to add more wins to his resume, he had to settle for a T5 finish at The Lakes Golf Club on Sunday. The Australian hasn’t won an event since the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera, despite coming close on several occasions, as he mentioned. His 2026 season, in particular, featured several near-misses, including a runner-up finish at the BMW PGA Championship, a fourth-place finish at the Genesis Invitational, a T4 at the Cadillac Championship, and a T9 at The Open Championship.

And since 2020, Scott’s list of near-misses has continued to grow, yet another victory has remained elusive. That raises an obvious question: what continues to drive the 46-year-old to keep pushing for more despite years without a win?

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“I can remember a couple of years ago being pretty low and pretty frustrated, feeling like I’m doing the work and getting really poor results and just about had enough,” Scott said on Tuesday. “But I think the deep love for the game wins.”

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It’s this passion for the game that has kept Adam Scott focused on finishing the unfinished business he has with golf: winning a second major title.

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“I think the big ones [majors] are really what drive me,” Scott said. “There are a few other events that I prioritize as well. My childhood dreams are not fulfilled, I guess. I’m still pushing. I’d love to be a multiple major champion. I think that’s really possible, and you just never know. It’s all confidence, and the confidence you get from winning is huge. And if I can get a win in a big one, maybe I can push on somehow, jag a few and have a hot run late in my career.”

Another major victory may be the one achievement still missing from Scott’s illustrious career. The Australian has already won 33 events worldwide, including a Masters and a Players Championship, made 12 Presidents Cup appearances, and holds the record for 101 consecutive major starts. Yet, Scott has shown before that he can find his way out of a prolonged title drought.

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After winning back-to-back PGA Tour events in early 2016, he went three years and nine months without a victory anywhere in the world. He finally ended that run in December 2019 with a second Australian PGA Championship title. Just two months later, Scott snapped his four-year PGA Tour winless streak by claiming the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Whether he can do it again is yet to be seen. But it’s certainly not impossible.

Tiger Woods won a major after 11 years

If Scott needs a reminder that a prolonged title drought does not have to signal the end of a champion’s winning days, he need not look too far. Tiger Woods once went 11 years without winning a major championship before producing one of the most memorable comebacks in golf history.

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Woods’ last major victory before 2019 came at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. In the years that followed, injuries, multiple surgeries, and personal setbacks threatened to bring his career to an end. Many began wondering whether the 14-time major champion would ever add another title to his collection. However, Woods had other plans.

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At 43, he stunned the golfing world at Augusta National in April 2019. Holding his nerve through the final round, Woods secured his fifth Masters title and 15th major championship, ending an 11-year wait for another major victory. The triumph came just months after he had ended his PGA Tour winless drought by winning the 2018 Tour Championship.

Of course, Woods and Scott have had very different careers, but both are human after all. And if Woods could defy the odds and find his way back to the winner’s circle, there’s little reason to believe Scott cannot do the same.