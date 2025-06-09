‘Hopefully Will Get to U.S. Open’: Amanda Balionis’s Co-Worker & Friend in Deep Water Ahead of Oakmont Major

CBS golf reporter Kira Dixon had a chaotic end to her 2025 RBC Canadian Open coverage, as she found herself stranded in Toronto following a canceled flight. Just days before she’s expected to be on the ground at Oakmont Country Club for the U.S. Open. Dixon, who was working the event alongside fellow CBS broadcaster Amanda Balionis, shared her travel woes on Instagram after finishing her duties at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, where Ryan Fox emerged victorious in a thrilling 4-hole playoff. But the drama wasn’t limited to the fairways.

“Flight canceled. Toronto maintains my spot as worst airport in North America. Hopefully will get to US Open tomorrow 🤞🏼 (And I made it here in time after a 4 hole playoff!),” Dixon wrote on her Instagram story, clearly exasperated yet trying to keep spirits high. With the U.S. Open set to tee off on June 12 at the storied Oakmont Country Club, the pressure is on for broadcast teams to be in place ahead of one of the most anticipated weeks in golf. Dixon’s misadventure is a reminder that even the best-prepared teams can get caught in the turbulence of travel, especially during a hectic stretch of back-to-back high-stakes tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

As of now, Dixon hasn’t confirmed whether she’s made it to Oakmont, but fans and colleagues alike are rooting for her safe and speedy arrival. With the tournament just around the corner and anticipation reaching a fever pitch, all eyes now turn to Oakmont, where the game’s elite are set to battle it out for major glory. What should we be expecting?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

U.S. Open 2025: Field, format, and fierce competition at Oakmont

As the 2025 U.S. Open heads to the storied Oakmont Country Club from June 12–15, fans are bracing for what could be one of the most competitive editions in recent memory. Known for its brutally narrow fairways and slick greens, Oakmont will host its 10th U.S. Open, promising a stern test for the world’s best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 156-player field is stacked with elite talent, including recent major winners, top-60 OWGR players, and battle-tested qualifiers. Headlining the event is defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who triumphed at Pinehurst in 2024 and will attempt to go back-to-back on one of golf’s toughest tracks. He has already won the major twice now, gunning for his third. Joining him are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, former champions Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, and rising stars like Matthieu Pavon and Ludvig Åberg.

Meanwhile, Oakmont’s notorious layout will demand precision and mental resilience—perfect for a showdown between golf’s grittiest grinders and high-profile stars. As the third major of the year unfolds, the question remains: will DeChambeau repeat, or will a new name etch their legacy in U.S. Open history?