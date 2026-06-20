‘Horrible’: Backlash Erupts as NBC Abruptly Delays U.S. Open Coverage for Celebrity Host

Weekends during major championships are reserved for in-depth golf coverage as fans stick to their screens for the same reason. But NBC Sports’ Saturday coverage at the U.S. Open found a difficult hiccup. As Wyndham Clark’s lead carried into moving day at Shinnecock Hills, the broadcast pulled away from the live tournament for an interview segment, and the golf world has not settled well with it.

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Golf media outlet No Laying Up captured the emotion as they tweeted on X. “Been patient with the (tough) broadcast so far, but a Carson Daly interview cut-in might break me.”

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NBC aired a feature on Daly, where he talked about growing up with Tiger Woods and what makes Long Island a special venue for golf. Daly reflected on his childhood in Southern California, where he grew up playing junior golf alongside Tiger Woods. He recalled that while most kids spent their days on the beach, he and Tiger Woods were often on the golf course competing in local events. He noted that both share the deep connection to the game through their fathers, who introduced them to golf at a young age.

Speaking about Long Island, Dally highlighted the remarkable concentration of golf courses. It is spread around 118 miles long and 300 miles wide, with around 140 courses spread across the region. He described it as one of golf’s truly special places.

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If you do not know, Carson Daly is the longtime “Today” and “Voice” host. He has long been a familiar face around golf. He caddied at Riviera as a teenager and has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but his most recent appearance in a televised event came at the 2025 American Century Championship. It was a celebrity exhibition at Lake Tahoe rather than a PGA Tour stop.

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While some argue that the interview did not cut the live action, many fans remain dejected as they call out the interview a bad decision.

Fans are not happy as they call out NBC

A fan commented, “It’s horrifically bad, dude.”

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The frustration stems from how limited the viewing window already was during round three. As the 126th U.S. Open entered a pivotal stage, fans were eager to watch the world’s best player battle for position on the leaderboard.

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The interview came alongside several lengthy commercial breaks, further reducing the amount of live golf showing during a crucial stretch of the tournament.

Another fan commented on X, “It’s a commercial show with some golf mixed in.”

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Another said the cut-in pushed them to change channels in seconds, “Just made me switch the channel in 0.1 seconds. Amazing how s***ty and out of touch these d**b****s are.”

The backlash has become a recurring pattern for NBC. The sports channel faced a commercial backlash at the U.S. Open in 2022. Fans questioned how long they could be expected to see playing through commercials during critical moments of the championship. The network’s 2025 Oakmont broadcast also drew a similar wave of criticism over heavy ad coverage.

A separate comment argued, “Horrible. NBC has no idea what true golf fans want.”

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The sentiment lines up with the network’s recent numbers. NBC and USA Network’s 2025 U.S. Open coverage averaged 2.9 million viewers across the week. That was down from 3.1 million in 2024. Even the final round viewership fell from 5.9 million to 5.4 million, accounting for an 8% drop.

Another fan wrote, “Legit who is tuning in to the early Saturday coverage for this? Tough scene.”

The stakes are high at Shinnecock Hills as Scottie Scheffler is one win away from completing the career Grand Slam, and Wyndham Clark chases his second major win. So, fans only want to watch golf.