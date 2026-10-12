‘Hostile Aerial Threat’ Warning in Riyadh Puts Middle East Golf Schedule Under Fresh Scrutiny

The Asian Tour’s season finale is scheduled to begin on November 18. But a warning of a hostile aerial threat in Riyadh has raised serious questions about the finale. With flights disrupted, aviation authorities warning of security risks, and Saudi Arabia facing direct attacks, the tournament’s preparations now face a challenge that extends far beyond the golf course.

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The concern gained attention after the Saudi Arabia Civil Defense issued an aerial threat warning. Flushing It Golf shared an X post about the same and connected it with the International Series schedule.

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“Warning. The area is under a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm, stay indoors or in a safe place away from windows and doors, and follow the instructions of Civil Defense,” the warning read.

The warning comes after attacks on King Khalid International Airport. Saudi authorities reported at least 309 people were injured in the Saturday attack.

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As the final event on the International Series calendar, the PIF Saudi International carries significant implications for the season rankings and qualification opportunities for LIV Golf.

That competitive importance makes uncertainty surrounding the tournament particularly significant. Players, caddies, officials, broadcasters, sponsors, and spectators would all need reliable travel arrangements and clear security guidance before the event could proceed as planned.

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According to Reuters, the King Khalid International Airport canceled almost all scheduled flights on Sunday, October 11, following attacks. The airport was about to cancel more flights on Sunday. Airlines have also suspended or reduced services to the Saudi capital as the security situation develops.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has urged American carriers to exercise extreme caution in Saudi airspace. Similarly, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has expanded its advisory and recommended avoiding operations in Saudi Arabia. These restrictions complicate travel planning for an international tournament.

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The uncertainty also extends to players’ decisions. Government travel advisories, tour guidance, insurance coverage, and individual risk assessments could all influence participation.

However, the concerns are not limited to the PIF Saudi International. There are many more events scheduled for play in the Middle East. For instance, the DP World Tour will hold the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship from November 5 to 8, 2026. The DP World Tour will then host the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from November 12 to 15, 2026.

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Rory McIlroy and many other DP World Tour elites play both events every year. In fact, Jon Rahm has also committed to the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship 2026 at Yas Links. It will be his first Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship appearance. He also plans to play the final event.

“I’ve heard great things about Yas Links, and I’m looking forward to playing there. It’ll be great to get started in Abu Dhabi before heading to Dubai the following week,” the Spaniard said.

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Those events would precede the Saudi International. This creates a busy stretch of elite golf across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

But the DP World Tour has indicated that it intends to stage its UAE playoff events as scheduled.

“A lot of people are asking, and it’s an obvious question. The reality is we expect every intention to be playing in Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings told Sky Sports. “We clearly need to keep in touch with travel advisors and other people who help with us, but our plan is definitely to play the Play-Offs in the UAE.”

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While the DP World Tour is planning to move ahead, many professionals are reluctant to travel to the Middle East amid the growing security concerns. This puts the schedule under fresh scrutiny.

Matt Fitzpatrick, for instance, stated that he won’t be willing to travel for the DP World Tour Championship.

“Being completely honest, as things stand right now, I would say I’m not that comfortable. No, I wouldn’t be that comfortable. A few things have obviously changed for me, perspective and stuff. I’ve had a child in August, and that obviously kind of changes things, I guess, a bit more,” he said, speaking ahead of the BMW PGA Championship 2026.

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Robert MacIntyre echoed Fitzpatrick’s sentiments. He, too, admitted that he is not willing to go to the Middle East amid the growing security concerns. The Scottish professional said that he will be monitoring the situation constantly before making a decision.

History reminds us that regional conflict can reshape professional golf schedules. For instance, officials canceled the 1991 Dubai Desert Classic because of the Gulf War. However, the 2003 Qatar Masters went ahead despite significant player withdrawals linked to travel warnings. More recently, the ongoing conflict has prompted postponements and cancellations across the region’s developmental golf circuit.

These precedents show that tournaments can face very different outcomes depending on the security situation, travel restrictions, and players’ willingness to participate.

The coming weeks will determine whether Riyadh can provide the conditions needed to host the International Series finale and the DP World Tour Championship.

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Sustained improvements in security and the restoration of dependable air travel would give organizers a clearer path to proceed with the event. However, continued attacks or prolonged aviation restrictions could force officials to consider alternative arrangements.

For Saudi golf, the stakes extend beyond a single tournament. The Saudi International is a prominent part of the country’s international sporting ambitions. Moreover, its season-ending status adds competitive and commercial importance.