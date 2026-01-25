‘Hotter for My Husband’: Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Leaves Fans Stunned as She Shares New Goals

Brooks Koepka is finally set to return to the PGA Tour after 1,408 days on January 29 at the Farmers Insurance Open. But it’s not just him who has new goals, entering 2026. His wife, Jena Sims, has a few, too.

On January 24, the Sports Illustrated model shared a video of her gym grind with her personal mantra displayed in a white script overlay over the video: “Stronger for me, healthier for my son, hotter for my husband ✨.”

Jena performed tough quadruped glute kickbacks while wearing a stylish black sports suit and shorts. The video also showed her doing difficult workouts that include machine exercises, weighted standing movements, and Pilates-style mat work to build strength during her high-energy training session. And the reel was set to Sabrina Carpenter’s When Did You Get Hot?, where Sims also tagged her trainer, Olivia Figueroa.

Outside the gym, Sims balances her routine with family life, as her simple and strong quote explains her deep motivation. A few days back, Jena also shared her everyday meal routine in a helpful carousel post on January 12.

She starts her morning with oatmeal, chia seeds, and sweet honey for an energy boost. She pairs this with hard-boiled egg whites and black coffee for breakfast. For lunch, she enjoys protein-heavy sea bass or steak with vegetables and some couscous. She even allows herself a small sweet treat to stay happy. And this simple plan keeps her fueled for the busy life of a professional model.

But life was not always this bright for the Koepka family over the last few months.

In early October, the couple suffered the heartbreaking loss of their second baby at sixteen weeks. Since then, they spent a long time healing their hearts.

Sims began her healing by getting her body back. She visited Miami’s Bond 8 Salon to get new hair extensions after a long break. She also launched a free weekly workout series with fellow Sports Illustrated model Katie Austin to help others regain their confidence. In late October, she judged the Miss Teen USA pageant, which felt very special because she started her modeling career at the same place back in 2007.

While Jena found solace in fitness, her husband, Brooks Koepka, fought through his own struggles. The former Smash GC captain suffered through three missed cuts in major tournaments during 2025. He dropped to 306th in the world rankings and finished 31st on the LIV circuit. This difficult year pushed him to reapply for the PGA Tour to find his dominance.

And this return to the tour signals a new beginning for the entire Koepka household. Together, they have turned their past pain into a powerful purpose for the year.

Fans cheer for Jena Sims, the wife of Brooks Koepka, as she shares her inspiring journey

Fans immediately cheered for Jena Sims and shouted out: “Heck yeah! You go girl! 💪🏻🔥❤️” after seeing the difficult quadrupod kickbacks on her page.

Jena Sims shared a mantra that described her deep feelings about life, love, and parenting very honestly. She wants to be “Stronger for me” and “Hotter for my husband” while staying healthy for her son. A fan quickly replied, “I love this quote!!!!”

Another replied the same, with just a bit more humor, writing, “The three golden rules of life😍😂,” to praise her smart choices.

And, one fan said, “Keep it up, mama!!” to encourage her through the tough workout.

They remember how her son Crew spent scary days in the NICU after the premature birth. Sims herself wrote about this incident, “Leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one. It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever done. There’s so much space in my heart for NICU parents, and those who don’t get to bring their babies home,” that time.

The conversation quickly turned to Brooks Koepka’s historic return to the tour as one fan wrote, “Nice gym! My husband and I are very excited to see Brooks back!” This comeback costs Brooks nearly $85 million in equity to play on the PGA Tour, but it gains him a true family legacy.

And for now, Jena’s heat and Brooks’ hunger create a team that is ready to dominate the 2026 golf season.