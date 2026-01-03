How Brooks Koepka Spent His $100 Million LIV Golf Payday: Real Estate, Cars and More Explored

Essentials Inside The Story Koepka's Investments

From a 13,000-square-foot Jupiter fortress to investment ventures alongside Harry Kane, Brooks Koepka didn’t just spend his paydays; he fortified a legacy that has the potential to outlast the league itself. Now, with a shock departure from LIV in late 2025 that cost him an estimated $20 million, the question isn’t just why he left, but how masterfully he allocated his riches to ensure his financial throne remains untouchable.

Koepka started his spending spree by finishing a giant waterfront mansion in the Jupiter area, where many of the world’s top players also reside. He bought the land for $3.35 million in 2018. The massive house spans over 13,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. The mansion is built over two stories and features three garages, a huge outdoor swimming pool, and its own palm trees. It even has a special closet for his eighty-four pairs of very cool sneakers and is now worth over $7 million.

Koepka previously owned a smaller luxury home in Tequesta that he bought for $2.5 million in 2015. He sold that property in 2019 for $3.3 million before moving to his current Florida mansion.

The garage at his new mansion holds some of the most expensive cars in the world. Brooks owns a $440,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom, a $66,000 Chevrolet Corvette, and a $37,000 Nissan Maxima S. It shows that the five-time major champion loves to drive fast, stylish cars to the golf club. Koepka does not just buy cars for himself but also treats his family. He once promised to buy his brother, Chase, a lime-green Lamborghini before a big team win, and he kept that promise.

And who is unaware of Koepka’s love for lavish watch collections that tell more than time? He has a special partnership with Rolex, which gives him access to rare and expensive pieces. You might have seen the Rolex Daytona on his wrist during his Major trophy wins. He also famously owns rare versions of a Sea-Dweller and a Sky-Dweller to match his busy life of global travel.

And if you look inside his closet, you will see a wall covered in many pairs of sneakers.

The spending doesn’t end here, because the main game-changer came in 2024, when Koepka decided to join a new venture capital fund. He teamed up with soccer star Harry Kane to join the “Locker Room” fund as an investor with Lead.vc. This eight-figure fund allows athletes to invest their millions into new sports and health technology companies. And with this investment fund, Brooks put some of his LIV money into TMRW Sports indirectly, which is the tech venture created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The five-time major winner also made a direct investment in Casa Azul Tequila Soda alongside NFL star Travis Kelce.

We must not forget that his wealth comes from more than just his massive LIV contracts. He still earns millions every year from big sponsors like Nike, Rolex, and Michelob Ultra beer. And before leaving for the LIV Tour, Koepka earned nearly $30 million over his 10-year career in the traditional Tour.

And while his spending is legendary, the cost of leaving his contract was equally high and very complex.

The Price of Freedom: Forfeits and Ownership Issues

Koepka walked away from twenty million dollars in guaranteed cash for the 2026 season. His contract had strict rules that usually require players to pay back “two, three or four times” their signing bonuses to get out of their contracts. Luckily, the league agreed to an amicable split and waived the most painful penalties. Still, he left a giant pile of future earnings behind to return home.

And the biggest financial loss came from his 25% ownership stake in his team, Smash GC. As per LIV’s original structure, it gave captains a 25% interest in the teams, with the remaining share going to the League itself. Now, with Koepka’s exit, they named Talor Gooch as the new Smash GC captain. So, as per those rules, Koepka’s departure leaves his quarter-share up in the air. However, it’s not confirmed that Gooch gets the equity that Koepka owned.

Returning to the PGA Tour is also going to cost him, as the tour has a rule that forces returning players to wait a full year before competing. This means Brooks might only play in the four Major championships during the entire 2026 season. So he will miss out on every other tour and FedEx Cup bonus points for the season.

Brooks Koepka decided that his family and legacy were worth more than money. Notably, he wanted to spend more time with his son and play against the best in the world.