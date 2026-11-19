The money once seemed endless at LIV Golf. The league reportedly paid Dustin Johnson around $125 million and Phil Mickelson $200 million to join. But four years later, the biggest questions are no longer about how much its stars earned. They are about the smaller bills the league has yet to pay. A Yorkshire company that provides a sensory bus for autistic children is owed just over £3,000. Meanwhile, Krissi Foskett, owner of BD365 Clean, told BBC Sport that her company supplied 108 cleaning staff and is still waiting for £75,225. For a league that promised to change golf forever, leaving small businesses and workers unpaid has become a difficult part of its story.

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She asked: “How can they sleep at night, knowing they are potentially putting companies out of business?”

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Foskett called the unpaid bills “almost an extinction-level event” for her team, and the BBC says most of the debt fell due in July and August.

This is not the first time LIV Golf has faced trouble paying its bills. Even before filing for bankruptcy, several vendors had taken legal action over unpaid invoices. Deltatre sued for around $858,000, while Fresh Tape Media sought about $1.2 million. The situation also brings back memories of the Alliance of American Football, which shut down in 2019. Almost all of owner Tom Dundon’s $70 million investment went towards player and staff salaries, leaving vendors and venues unpaid.

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However, LIV’s situation is unusual for a golf league. There has been no recent collapse quite like this in the sport. And the players are not completely removed from the problem. Fourteen LIV golfers are among the league’s 30 largest unsecured creditors, showing that even some of its biggest names are still waiting for money.

LIV, backed by more than $5 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund since 2022, filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey on September 8. Hope that new investment could save it faded, and on November 5 a bankruptcy court heard it planned to wind down.

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Court filings show LIV made 59 payments to golfers on July 31, totaling $16.6 million and matching prize money for the UK event. A further $34.2 million went to players between August 17 and September 3, including $6.4 million to Jon Rahm five days before the filing. Four senior executives also received $2.8 million in retention payments in August.

The contrast is hard to ignore. LIV Golf has set aside just $2 million for unsecured creditors, despite estimating that it owes between $500 million and $1 billion to at least 1,000 creditors. According to the BBC, invoices from five small UK businesses were already overdue before the league made its final player payments. The two largest unpaid bills alone add up to £396,896, or roughly $520,000.

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For these businesses, the Saudi backing had always seemed like a guarantee that they would get paid. That belief changed when Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced on April 30 that it would stop funding LIV after the 2026 season. Bonnie May, chief executive of Global Infusion Group, is owed £321,671 for catering at LIV’s UK event.

She told the BBC: “Our understanding was that the funding would take LIV through 2026.” Foskett had a similar belief. As she recalled, “It’s Saudi money, that’s safe as houses.”

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LIV did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment. In August, chief executive Scott O’Neil said the company was doing everything it could to pay suppliers. Others caught up include a filmmaker owed nearly £6,000 for a LIV video and Gateshead Council, owed £1,912.

Rahm, whose $7.5 million claim topped the creditor list, agreed to give it up as part of his deal to leave the league. Bryson DeChambeau, Johnson, Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton also appear, with claims from $3.4 million to $5.7 million. The list also includes the R&A, owed about £500,000 for advice on course maintenance, and YouTuber Rick Shiels, with a claim above $1 million.

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A hearing is scheduled for January to consider the wind-down plan, and the unsecured creditors committee meets again on November 20. Bankruptcy attorney John Sparacino told Front Office Sports the outlook for unsecured creditors is likely “quite bleak.”

Sports business expert Simon Chadwick said he finds it surprising the Saudis would walk away, noting that the fund owns a majority of Newcastle United and the country hosts the 2034 World Cup.

“I’m sure the country won’t want to be saddled with the characterisation that it doesn’t pay its bills,” he said.

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This could signal a reputational test. The league has failed, but the real test is whether the owners treat its smallest creditors as a cost of doing business or as a debt of honor. For Foskett, the answer decides whether her company survives.