How Charlie Woods Finished at Orange Bowl Golf Event That Tiger Woods’ Once Won?

In 1991, a 15-year-old Tiger Woods conquered the Junior Orange Bowl. Over three decades later, his son Charlie stepped onto the same stage, not just to compete, but to battle the weight of a legendary last name. Expectations where fans try to find out whether Junior Woods has turned out exactly like his father. Thankfully, Charlie still has time to blossom into a full-grown professional. But before it, the 16-year-old has shown glimpses of his golfing talent lately, with the most recent coming at the Junior Orange Bowl International golf championship.

Charlie Woods has been making the headlines for a long time now. With his impressive showing, the 16-year-old led his school team to a state championship. As he took the field at the iconic Baltimore Golf Course in Florida, all eyes were on Junior Woods. Playing an impressive hand, Charlie shot a 73 (1 over) in Saturday’s round one. Entering the clubhouse, young Woods is currently tied for 21st place. And this is a major achievement, as the tournament had an international field comprising 48 male golfers.

Such a play from Charlie impressed the crowd significantly. But one particular moment stood out for everyone. Playing on the 11th hole, Woods had his ball land under a tree. Unfortunately, while trying to rescue the ball, he accidentally hit a root that caused the ball to pop straight back at him, which led to Charlie dropping his club in reflex. What followed next impressed the entire crowd. Without being embarrassed, Charlie kept his nerves and sank a solid long putt for par.

The action was so intense that even Tiger Woods could not help but say, “Hell of a shot.”

And not only the US golf icon, Charlie’s mother, Elin Nordegren too was present to witness her son’s performance. Interestingly, this was the same tournament that Tiger Woods won back in 1991. At the moment, Charlie is ranked No.13 in the American Junior Golf Association.

Meanwhile, looking at the potential of junior Woods, Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Butch Harmon stated what Rickie Fowler said about Charlie.

Butch Harmon makes an honest confession about Charlie Woods

In a recent Instagram post from SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, a conversation that Harmon had with Rickie Fowler came to light. Now, speaking about Charlie, Harmon stated that he had never seen Tiger Woods’ son play golf. However, Harmon did have a talk with Fowler about the prospect the 16-year-old had in golf. And quite interestingly, Fowler had a lot of exciting things to share.

“I was talking to Rickie about it a couple of weeks ago, and we were playing down in Florida, and he’s played with him, and he says he’s gotten bigger and hits the ball really far now, and he’s going to be a good player. So yeah, I would love to have an opportunity to see it up close and personal. And I’d like Tiger to be there when it happened, because we could have some fun with that,” said Harmon.

Undoubtedly, with Charlie showing glimpses of his father’s success, fans are eager to find out how he fares in the long run.