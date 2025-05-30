How Did Ben Griffin & His Fiancée Dana Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

It was a warm July evening on the scenic Sea Island, Georgia, when PGA Tour pro Ben Griffin, dressed all in white, dropped to one knee. His girlfriend, Dana Myeroff, had no idea their weekend getaway was about to become unforgettable. As Griffin revealed the ring, Myeroff’s surprised smile quickly turned into an exclamation of joy. Her answer? A heartfelt “yes”—and just like that, a new chapter began for the couple.

Griffin may be rising through the PGA rankings, but behind his calm demeanor we see on the fairways is the unwavering support of his fiancée, Dana Myeroff. The two actually began dating in April 2022 and quickly formed a partnership based on mutual respect and admiration.

Whether he was battling it out at the Zurich Classic or clinching a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Myeroff is always on the scene, cheering him on as he delivers big drives to reach the green. In fact, after Griffin’s victory in Zurich, she shared a touching post of the two of them holding his crystal trophy, with the caption: “The passion, perseverance, and heart you pour into everything you do inspires me every single day. It’s so special to watch your childhood dream come true. I will forever be your #1 fan.” To which Griffin later lovingly responded, “Love you, Dana! Wouldn’t be here without you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana is originally from Chardon, Ohio, where she grew up with her parents, Kevin and Lois Myeroff, and siblings Eric and Clare. On the other hand, Griffin is from Chapel Hill, North Carolina. So his fans might wonder, where and when did the couple meet? While the exact details of their first meeting remain private, we know that the couple has been together since April 2022, as Griffin posted on Instagram to celebrate the first anniversary of their relationship the following year. By August 2022, Myeroff had also congratulated her partner for his promotion to the PGA Tour with an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana Myeroff (@danamyeroff) Expand Post

After dating for more than two years, on July 27, 2024, Griffin popped the question at The Cloister—a luxury five-star resort set along the golden beaches of Georgia’s Sea Island. He walked her to an open balcony overlooking one of the resort’s scenic golf courses and proposed.

“Forever ❤️ 7.27.24,” she later captioned a photo on an Instagram post, which melted the hearts of golf fans across the Internet. As for the ring: a stunningly large solitaire diamond set on a delicate gold band—graceful, timeless, and impossible to miss. Since then, Myeroff has mostly been present at golf tournaments featuring Ben Griffin—smiling, clapping, and celebrating every birdie (and every bogey) by his side.

In fact, in May 2025, the pair celebrated another career milestone: Griffin’s win at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Their victory toast? Inside the 1992 Schwab Defender 110—the tournament’s unique prize. Dana, never missing a beat, shared a cheeky Instagram caption: “Passenger princess.” With Griffin adding his own playful touch, asking her, “Where to next?”—to which the answer was easy: the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now based in Jupiter, Florida, the couple is working on renovating their new home and cruising around in their new prized possession, turning even construction chaos into a happy adventure. But fans are mostly aware of what the budding golfer’s life is about, but what does Dana do, and what was her life like before meeting the PGA Tour pro?

Who is Dana Myeroff?

According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated in 2019 from Lehigh University, a private university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with majors in business information systems and accounting, and minors in religion and psychology. At Lehigh, she emerged as a natural leader, serving as President of the Accounting Club and joining societies Alpha Phi and Beta Gamma Sigma. What’s more, she even laced up her boots to play soccer as part of the the university’s ‘Club Soccer.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While in college, she completed internships at Allianz and Ernst and Young, launching her career in 2029 with a full-time position at Ernst & Young as a Finance Transformation Consultant, before moving into a new role as Senior Digital Transformation and Innovation Consultant. By 2023, she joined Evisort, an AI-powered contract management company, as a Senior Customer Success Manager. In November 2024, following Evisort’s acquisition by Workday, she continued in the same role there.

From tournament wins to travel reels, Myeroff gives fans a front-row seat to their life together via Instagram and TikTok. As Ben Griffin lines up his next big swing, one thing’s certain—both on and off the course, he and Dana are already winning where it matters most: in the game of love.