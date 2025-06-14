How Did Brooks Koepka and His Wife Jena Sims Meet? LIV Golf Pro’s Love Life Explored

Brooks Koepka felt cranky, and those around him knew it. For the past few seasons, the 5x major champion has faced disappointment in the majors. The weight of this performance sat heavily on him, making it difficult for others to be around him. Ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open, he apologized to everyone, including his wife, Jena Sims. On Thursday at Oakmont, he told reporters, “It’s been very irritating. I mean, I had to apologize – I’ve apologized to Rick, Pete, Jeff, Blake, my wife, my son, everybody. I wouldn’t have wanted to be around me.” Although Sims hasn’t publicly reacted to his apology, it is clear their love will withstand this situation, given how they met and fell in love.

Instagram DMs were their first source of contact. Jena Sims hasn’t talked much about this particular aspect of their first meeting, but during a 2023 interview with the LPGA Women’s Network, she said, “I’m not stupid. I’m not the only girl who has ever slid into his DMs. Even probably to this day.” Following that, they first met in person a decade ago at the 2015 Masters. During an exclusive with Golf Digest, the actress shared, “We met at the 2015 Masters. And that’s so special because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect.”

According to Jena Sims, they were at Hole 7, a moment she couldn’t even recall, but Brooks Koepka remembered, “Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.” In fact, they shared their first hug across the hope during the tournament day. How romantic was that? However, despite the instant connection, the two started as friends. Following a romantic dinner after their round, the couple dated for six months before going their separate ways. It wasn’t until 2017 that Koepka and Sims reconnected.

The couple got engaged in April 2021 when Brooks reportedly proposed on a beach in Jupiter, Florida. Jena confirmed their engagement on her Instagram page. They tied the knot the following year on June 4, 2022. “Best. Day. Of. My. Life,” the newlyweds announced on their Instagram to millions of their fans. On May 3, 2023, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Their son, Crew Sims Koepka, was born in July 2023. Crew Sims was born 6 weeks ahead of Jena Sims’ due date, and Jena Sims jokingly shared, “Already showing who’s boss.”

But, hey, outside of this lovely, lively life with her husband and child, Jena Sims shares her own vibrant life–something that Koepka makes sure to support.

Brooks Koepka’s love for Jena Sims shines through his support

Jena Sims has been committed to helping others since she was young. At just 17, she started the Pageant of Hope, a non-profit that helps build self-esteem in children with serious illnesses like cancer. The organization holds events in the U.S. and around the world, giving kids a day of pampering that includes hair, nails, and interviews, ending with a fun stage walk where every child is celebrated as a winner. And, of course, Brooks Koepka is a supporter of such an important cause!

In March, he surprised everyone by joining the Pageant of Hope team to honor the important work she does for those in need. In an Instagram story, Sims shared a photo of Koepka smiling alongside two contestants, highlighting his love and support for her endeavors. She expressed her appreciation by writing, “Always the loudest cheerleader in the room. Love ya @bkoepka.”

But Jena Sims is just an active model, evident by her May swimsuit photoshoot for Sports Illustrated. After two years of hard work, Jena Sims gained new confidence. She shared in May, “I worked my a** off for year 2, and not just in the gym.” For her, inner strength is what really counts, as shown in a post from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, where her bright smile and flowing hair reflect her sense of achievement. Koepka picked up this post and shared it as a story on his Instagram handle, “PROUD OF YOU @JENASIMS.” Well, what do you say about their love life?