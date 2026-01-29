How Did Brooks Koepka Fare in His First Round Back on the PGA Tour?

What does a five-time major champion look like when the putter refuses to cooperate? Brooks Koepka‘s first round back on the PGA Tour provided an answer: 73 strokes of frustration disguised as competence.

The 35-year-old posted a 1-over 73 on Torrey Pines South Course in Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open, his first competitive PGA Tour round since leaving for LIV Golf in 2022. The ball-striking held. The flatstick betrayed him. Thirteen birdie putts inside 30 feet and just one conversion at the final hole.

Koepka turned in 1-over 37 on the front nine, and the damage came not from poor swings but from dead reads. A three-putt bogey from 52 feet on the par-4 fourth. Then the sequence that defined his day: a 27-footer left short on No. 7, a 21-footer that died early on No. 8, a 9-footer pushed right on No. 9. Three holes. Three birdie looks inside 10 feet and ended in three misses.

His pre-tournament Strokes Gained: Putting averaged -0.187 over his prior five starts. Thursday confirmed the pattern hasn’t broken. Koepka’s tee-to-green numbers before the Farmers told a different story—Off-the-Tee +0.316, Around-the-Green +0.203—but those gains evaporated the moment he reached the greens. The disconnect between ball-striking quality and scoring output defined his round.

The back nine steadied without igniting. Koepka played even-par 36 coming home. A bogey on the par-5 13th after finding a divot. A par save on the 15th after driving near the cart path. A 5-iron from 222 yards to 22 feet on the 16th—and another missed birdie putt, this one misread left.

Then, finally, the 18th. Koepka overshot the green, chipped from rough to 8 feet, and drained the only birdie putt that mattered. Small consolation. But consolation nonetheless.

He finished ahead of playing partners Max Homa and Ludvig Åberg, both at 6-over. Star power doesn’t guarantee leaderboard position. On Thursday at Torrey Pines, it guaranteed nothing. The marquee group combined for 19-over par. Nobody escaped unscathed.

The course has a way of doing that—especially to Koepka.

Brooks Koepka’s Torrey Pines History Offers Little Comfort

This venue carries history for him, and not the comfortable kind. Three missed cuts in four Farmers appearances. The only weekend he made came in 2015, his first attempt. Since then, the South Course has extracted its toll with mechanical consistency.

Round 1 fit the template. Competitive enough to stay in range. Not sharp enough to separate.

Koepka acknowledged before the tournament that his return wouldn’t be seamless—not with peers, not with performance. “I’ve got a lot of work to do with some of the players,” he shared. “There’s definitely guys who are happy, and definitely guys who will be angry.”

The locker room dynamics remain uncertain. The scorecard, at least, offered clarity: the rust showed where it always shows first.

Koepka tees off Round 2 at 1 p.m. ET on the North Course—traditionally easier than the South. He’ll need birdies to climb toward the cut line. The leaders sit at 3-under. Four shots isn’t insurmountable.

But the putter has to wake up.

One round reveals tendencies, not verdicts. Koepka’s ball-striking confirmed he still belongs. His putting confirmed the work isn’t finished. The question shifts now. Not “Can he compete?” but “Can he convert?”

Torrey Pines waits. So does the answer.