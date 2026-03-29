How Did Gary Woodland & His Wife Gabby Woodland Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

Gary Woodland is back in the spotlight, as he chases his first win since the 2019 US Open. However, behind his career, there has always been one constant presence: his wife, Gabby Woodland.

Who is Gary Woodland’s wife, Gabby Woodland?

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The couple got married in 2016 on a beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands. A beautiful place for a couple who were just starting a journey that would test them in ways they could never have imagined.

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The couple lost one of their twins during pregnancy, just a year after they got married. Their son Jaxson was born too early, but he made it. For the Woodlands, it was the kind of experience that either tears people apart or brings them together for life.

Gary’s birthday post for Gabby in October 2018 said it all: “Happy birthday to this hot momma. Thanks for putting up with me and Jax.” Simple, real, and straight from the heart.

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Then came 2019, a year that flipped everything. Gary won the US Open at Pebble Beach. And the same year he claimed that title, he and Gabby also welcomed twin daughters, Maddox and Lennox.

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Gary Woodland also brought the whole family to Augusta for The Masters in 2024. He shared the pictures on Instagram, where his kids, along with his wife, were enjoying themselves.

However, the two maintain a private life and have not shared details on how they met or how their relationship began.

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Gabby was a student at Baylor University, and the couple has been together at least since 2011. They were spotted together at the World Cup, which Gary won with Matt Kutcher.

Gabby Woodland: The steady force behind the Gary Woodland

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Golf isn’t an easy sport, and highs and lows are part of it. And Gary has never hidden the fact that Gabby carries a lot of that weight with him. She doesn’t just show up for the big moments on the golf course; she shows up everywhere. When Gary received the CPL Brock Bucklin Patriot Award at the Folds of Honor Patriot Cup National Gala in May 2018, Gabby was right there beside him, dressed up and present for a night that had nothing to do with golf and everything to do with who Gary is as a person.

At his 2017 Topeka HOF induction, Gary acknowledged her directly.

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“I do want to thank a couple special people in my life that are here tonight and have really helped me get to where I’m at today, and that starts with my wife, who is my rock.”

Woodland’s fight became much bigger than golf when he had brain surgery in September 2023. Gabby stayed with him through his recovery and through the long time when he wasn’t getting any results on the course.

She appeared in a docuseries alongside Gary and put it simply: “The love that we have for each other now is one hundred times what it was a year ago. A thousand times what it was when we got married.”