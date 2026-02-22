How Did Jacob Bridgeman and His Wife Haley Farmer Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Jacob Bridgeman of the United States looks on at the 6th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 15, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 15 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602151354

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Jacob Bridgeman of the United States looks on at the 6th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 15, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 15 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602151354

Jacob Bridgeman is outshining every big name at the Genesis Invitational 2026. After 54 holes, he sits 6 shots ahead of Rory McIlroy. Yeah, his skill and equipment played a role, but if Bridgeman is to be believed, Lady Luck had something to do with it. His lucky charm is Haley, his wife, whom he married just days before Christmas. The couple had been each other’s constants long before the PGA Tour came calling.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Bridgeman and Haley come from the same town

Jacob and Haley are both from Inman, South Carolina, a small town where they likely crossed paths through school or mutual friends long before their relationship became public. Their Instagram debut came in 2021, with photos from a Riley Green concert and a Clemson football game.

Through 2022 and 2023, both were heads-down in their respective careers, Jacob grinding through the Korn Ferry Tour, and Haley completing one of Clemson’s most demanding academic programs, biological sciences. In May 2023, Jacob attended her graduation and was super proud of his partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Bridgeman (@jacobbridgeman1) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Haley was present when Jacob secured his PGA Tour card after winning the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship and traveled with him to his PGA Tour debut at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He proposed to her in his rookie year on December 14, 2024, in North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“So thankful for you and for us,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing the good news.

Haley posted too, lovingly writing, “Last night was a dream!!!! So thankful I get to do life with you FOREVER!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple exchanged vows on December 19, 2025, at The Avenue rooftop in Greenville, with Jacob Bridgeman calling it the best day of his life. The black tie at their wedding was optional. The couple does not have any kids yet.

While Jacob was building his career on the course, Haley was doing the same off it.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Jacob Bridgeman’s wife, Haley does for living?

Haley Farmer Bridgeman graduated from Clemson University’s Honors College in May 2023 with a degree in biological sciences on the pre-med track. Her goal was clear: to become a physician assistant. She completed all the pre-clinical requirements while still meeting the academic standards of Clemson’s Honors College.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was involved in the Paws for PA and the Student Nurses’ Association outside of school. She was also a competitive dancer.

Jacob Bridgeman openly admitted how much she meant to him. He told the press that getting married might be his good luck charm after four straight top-20 finishes to start 2026.

On Instagram, he wrote, “I accomplished things in golf that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid… and I had the best day of my life when I married my favorite person in the world.”