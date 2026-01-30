How Did Justin Lower & His Wife Janise Sandrock Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

After the first round of the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Lower revealed that his mind was not on the game. His admission carried weight, as just a few months back, he missed the cut at the 2025 RSM Classic and lost his full status on the PGA Tour. Now, how he chips and putts on Torrey Pines would have a direct bearing on his golf career.

Yet, his thoughts were somewhere else entirely, in Ohio, where his wife, Janise Sandrock, is carrying twins at the moment.

Who is Janise Sandrock?

Born on July 11, Janise Sandrock Lower is an extremely private person. It is through her Instagram bio that one can join a few dots.

“Mama to ari 👶🏻 and dog mom to darby🌈🐾 • lover of books • avid watcher of @jmlower1 golf • doctor of pharm •✌🏻❤🤓.” it reads.

Sandrock, as it turns out, is a Doctor of Pharmacy, licensed and practicing in Ohio itself. She had built her career in healthcare long before Justin Lower could earn his PGA Tour status in 2021.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Janise Sandrock earned her PharmD from Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED). She graduated from NEOMED in 2014. By then, she had gained extensive expertise by working as an intern at the Cleveland Clinic and Rite Aid. Once she completed her graduation, she entered the pharmacy world as a full-time pharmacist.

How did Justin Lower and Janise Sandrock meet?

Back in 2019, in an interview with PGATour.com, when Justin Lower was asked the same question, he said: “We actually went to high school together, but there was no romantic interest. Not even a friendship interest, really. She claims I didn’t talk in high school, but she was the one who wouldn’t even talk to me back then (laughs). We grew up in the same small town, and we kept in touch. We got talking again at the end of 2013 and started officially dating at the beginning of 2014.”

Janise Sandrock was working with her present company, EnvisionRxOptions, when she got married to Justin Lower. Justin, for his part, was still on the Korn Ferry Tour. They tied the knot on September 21, 2019, after years of dating. Lower’s Instagram shows that the two had been going out since 2014. Other than that, the couple keeps their relationship private.

Throughout their dating life, Sandrock and Lower co-parented their dog, Darby. It was just the three of them for a while. But then, three years after their marriage, in December, the couple welcomed a new member.

How parenthood changed Justin Lower and Janise Sandrock?

On December 20, 2022, Janise Sandrock gave birth to their first child, Ariana Lynn Lower. The couple announced the news on their Instagram, with a few pictures of baby Ari, who was wrapped in a green baby cloth.

“We welcomed Ariana Lynn to the world on 12/20/22! 7 lbs 8 oz • 21 in. Baby Ari is already a little trooper and greater than any gift we could have hoped for. 🤍” they said.

From then on, Lower posted several pictures of Sandrock, holding their daughter. On May 15, 2023, she celebrated her first Mother’s Day. Months later, the family took a trip to Napa. Janise Sandrock took baby Ari to her first winery, clips of which were collated and posted on Instagram. Towards the end of the trip, Ari got a stomach bug, and they had to come back home.

“Becoming a dad has had a bigger impact than becoming a husband,” Lower said in 2024. “After our daughter was born… It became more about her…as well as ensuring Janise is comfortable on the road.”

The couple often stays in Airbnbs rather than hotels because they need space. They like staying together with other families who have young kids. Justin Lower and Janise Sandrock believe that it takes a village to raise a child.

Now, three years later, Janise is prepared to welcome two more members to her family.

Justin Lower and Janise Sandrock’s life now

It was during his RSM Classic miss that Justin Lower shared the news of his and Sandrock’s pregnancy to the world. Months later, when he contested in the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines, Janise Sandrock was already 34 weeks pregnant. Battling through the time, Lower candidly admitted how he wished to be at home with his wife, as time is very crucial.

“I’m just trying to get home on Monday, honestly, to try to help everything out as much as I can. She’s going through it right now,” Lower told the media after his Round 1 match.

Despite Justin Lower’s absence, Sandrock didn’t have to manage everything on her own. The couple’s family lives nearby, and they have been providing all the support.

Janise Sandrock isn’t often visible. But she’s central to Justin Lower’s life. As the family prepares for two more members, her presence has become less about the background and more about the foundation.