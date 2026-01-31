How Did Justin Rose & His Wife Meet? Their Love Life Explored

As Justin Rose shines at the Farmers Open 2026, fans are reminded that every great athlete has a loyal partner. In Rose’s case, that partner is former international gymnast Kate Rose. Their story centers on shared goals, strong family ties, and love that extends beyond the golf course.

Behind all of Justin Rose’s great success, his majors, his Olympic gold, and his many top-10 finishes, there is a quiet force: his wife Kate. Not only is she a fan, but she’s also his confidante, his ally on road, and his lucky charm every time he plays golf.

Kate and Justin first met in the early 2000s when Kate was an assistant at IMG, the agency that represented Justin. Their professional relationship became personal, and over time it deepened, culminating in marriage in December 2006.

Exploring their love life: From first meeting to family and shared passions

Kate Phillips was born in London and raised there. Before she became the woman behind one of golf’s most consistent champions, she was an international gymnast. Her athletic background, discipline, balance, and strength mirror the traits that drive Justin to compete.

They got married in 2006 and have been through a lot together since then, from the stress of major championships to family obligations and charity work. In 2017, Justin posted on Instagram to honor Kate on their 11th wedding anniversary, calling her “the force behind Team Rose.” They had been together for 15 years.

But their partnership goes beyond personal milestones.

Giving back to the game is a big part of their legacy. When Kate and Justin read about Liz Young’s roll-up idea at Brockenhurst Manor during COVID-19 in 2020, they pledged to help fund what became the Rose Ladies Series. That talk led to the Rose Ladies Series, which started as a way to fill the gap left by the pandemic and has now become an annual event with five tournaments and £10,000 in prizes.

Justin Rose told National Club Golfer why he and Kate are so passionate about creating opportunities for women amateurs and professionals, saying, “For me, the game of golf has given me so much, and I’ve always believed in giving back to the game that shaped me.”

Notably, Family is still the most important thing, even when there are no tournaments.

Justin Rose and Kate Rose have two children, Leo and Lottie, who often attend events and support their father on tour. The family spends time in the Bahamas, Florida, and London, and they often attend charity galas and sports events, such as Wimbledon, together. Since 2009, their foundation has helped more than 500,000 kids.

The Roses’ story is more than just trophies and titles. It’s about working together and having a common goal. This shows that the best victories aren’t just found on leaderboards, but in lives built on trust, respect, and a shared goal.