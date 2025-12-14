How Did Lauren Coughlin & Her Husband Meet? LPGA Tour Star’s Love Life Explored

The year was 2012. Young students of the University of Virginia were gathered around, celebrating a football Christmas party in their dorm. Among them were future partners Coughlin and Pond, unaware of each other’s existence at that point.

Coughlin had already dipped her toes in golf and was in the Cavaliers’ program. She was juggling academics, training, and competitions, and this party, perhaps, was a way to take some of the heat off. Pond, on the other hand, was a former UVA football player.

Quite interestingly, his roommate had already taken Coughlin on a date. But it didn’t work out, of course. As the party went on, a mutual friend introduced the two. From then on, there was no looking back. Their initial connection was forged over their shared love of food.

Lauren Coughlin would often drive Pond around to her favorite food places, making him try things. It wasn’t long after the party that they started dating. College was tough, as both had their separate academic and athletic careers ahead of them. But they worked through it.

Their individual feats were in contrast with each other. Coughlin soon established herself as her program’s top golfer. All this while, James Pond supported her throughout. She won the individual ACC Championship in 2016 with a 9-under 207 for a two-shot victory. This was Coughlin’s first major career title. Little did she know, the moment was about to get bigger.

As Coughlin walks on for the trophy ceremony, her coach, Kim Lewellen, invites Pond to join them. To Coughlin’s ultimate surprise, Pond got down on his knees and asked her to marry him. The crowd broke into a jubilant cheer.

“In the back of my head, I think I knew something was going to happen if I did win,” Coughlin said later, as reported by Golf Channel. “It was better than I could have imagined.”

Soon after, she joined the Epson Tour. Two years later, Lauren Coughlin was competing on the LPGA Tour after finishing T7 at its Final Qualifying Tournament. All this while, James Pond cheered for her from the stands.

From Lauren Coughlin’s husband to her caddie

As Lauren Coughlin embarked on her new life on the LPGA Tour, marital bliss accompanied her. The couple married on January 20, 2018, at UVA’s Chapel. For Coughlin, no one knows her better than he does. If it weren’t for Pond, she wouldn’t be as cool and relaxed on the course. Hence, the choice to tie the knot with him came naturally.

Pond’s support could be calibrated from the fact that he decided to give up his own career for his wife’s. In March 2024, he quit his full-time job in fundraising at the UVA and became Coughlin’s caddie. Initially, they paired for a three-week trial period. Eventually, it was before the Chevron Championship when Pond officially took to caddie duties.

The decision paid off instantly.

Lauren Coughlin won her first LPGA Tour victory at the 2024 CPKC Women’s Open in July. Following that, another triumph came at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. As Lauren lifted the trophies, Pond stood beside, spraying champagne. Unfortunately, their arrangement came to an end. In a recent interview, Coughlin joked about the transition.

“I want to stay married, and that’s why he’s not working for me full-time,” she said laughingly.

Today, James Pond still plays the role of a husband. It may be far more challenging and far more important. And they keep going, because long before the trophies and accolades, there were just two students at a Christmas party.