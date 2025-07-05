How Did Max Homa & His Wife Lacey Croom Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

“I love her and she always comes first.”, says the first Instagram post on Max Homa’s profile. If you’re looking for a perfect example of a devoted husband, Homa is the guy. The PGA Tour star doesn’t just shine on the course; he’s also a family man through and through. Whether he’s posting heartfelt captions or giving his wife a sweet shoutout during interviews, Max never misses a chance to appreciate Lacey Croom, the woman who’s been by his side since the beginning.

The two got married in November 2019 after six years of dating. Not long after, they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where they started building a life together away from the spotlight. In 2022, they welcomed their first child, Cam Andrew Homa. Max introduced him to the world on Instagram with the caption: “Cam Andrew Homa 10/30/2022. He is healthy, peaceful, and happy.” and now This year, they are all set to welcome their second child. He posted “Baby no. 2 coming soon! 😁” They’ve built the kind of happy family you usually only see in movies. Even the start of their journey is very cinematic.



Max Homa and Lacey Croom met the way a lot of modern couples do online. Back in 2013, one of them slid into the other’s DMs; however, they’ve never said who made the first move, and that’s how it all started. What began as a casual chat on social media turned into real conversations, real connections, and eventually, real love. They were both in college in California at the time, and instead of letting the conversation fade like most online flings, they kept talking, met up in person, and hit it off. And the rest is history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Homa (@maxhoma) Expand Post

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She’s often introduced as Max Homa’s wife, but there’s much more to Lacey than just being a golf star’s better half.

What does Lacey Croom do for a living?

When she’s not cheering Max on or hanging out with their son Cam, Lacey Croom is all about real estate. She’s a licensed realtor and a certified real estate appraiser in both California and Arizona. She runs her own company, Croom Appraisal Services, where she specializes in property appraisals that help determine the real market value of homes. That’s right, she’s the real-life boss at home and outside the home. She focuses on property valuations, a key part of the real estate process that requires accuracy, local market knowledge, and attention to detail. Lacey’s got the degrees to back it all up too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lacey holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communication from California State University, which she earned in 2013, the same year Max turned pro and they connected online. After their wedding in 2019, Lacey officially changed her last name to Homa. While she keeps her personal life mostly private, she does have a creative side. She is fond of photography and also used to have a photography Instagram account.

Maybe it all started with a DM, but what they’ve built together is anything but casual. Max and Lacey just make it work, no drama, no big show, just solid love, a growing family, and a story that still feels like it’s just getting started.