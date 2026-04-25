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How Did Nelly Korda and Her Fiancé Casey Gunderson Meet? LPGA Star’s Love Life Explored

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Apr 25, 2026 | 2:05 PM EDT

HomeGolf

How Did Nelly Korda and Her Fiancé Casey Gunderson Meet? LPGA Star’s Love Life Explored

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Apr 25, 2026 | 2:05 PM EDT

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Nelly Korda has seven LPGA wins, an Olympic gold medal, and two major championships. But when Casey Gunderson showed up to her parents’ house with fruit-filled dumplings for Petr and Regina before popping the question, she knew she had a keeper.

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The two actually crossed paths long before romance entered the picture. Nelly Korda and Gunderson attended high school together at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, spent years unknowingly orbiting each other, and only started dating about a year ago after reconnecting. He proposed on the beach.

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The timing made an already big Korda family Christmas even bigger. Her brother Sebastian got engaged around the same time, and both weddings are expected in 2027. Off the course, Nelly says she is simply Nelly at home, not talking golf, just living. “I’m extremely lucky,” she said.

(This is a developing story.)

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,319 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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Riya Singhal

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