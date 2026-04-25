How Did Nelly Korda and Her Fiancé Casey Gunderson Meet? LPGA Star’s Love Life Explored

Nelly Korda has seven LPGA wins, an Olympic gold medal, and two major championships. But when Casey Gunderson showed up to her parents’ house with fruit-filled dumplings for Petr and Regina before popping the question, she knew she had a keeper.

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The two actually crossed paths long before romance entered the picture. Nelly Korda and Gunderson attended high school together at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, spent years unknowingly orbiting each other, and only started dating about a year ago after reconnecting. He proposed on the beach.

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The timing made an already big Korda family Christmas even bigger. Her brother Sebastian got engaged around the same time, and both weddings are expected in 2027. Off the course, Nelly says she is simply Nelly at home, not talking golf, just living. “I’m extremely lucky,” she said.

(This is a developing story.)