How Did Ryan Fox and Wife Anneke Ryff Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox has won the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, his first major title, capping his week with an incredible round of 62 that tied a major-championship record and sealed the Claret Jug. While fans celebrate his historic victory, many are curious about the love story that has shaped his life off the course. Ryan has been happily married to his wife, Anneke Ryff, for over six years, and their journey together began long before he was lifting trophies on the PGA Tour.

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How Ryan Fox and Wife Anneke Ryff First Met

Ryan and Anneke first crossed paths back when they were both students in college. They ended up going to the same college party, and the meeting was actually set up by some of Anneke’s close friends.

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Imago Credits: Ryan Fox, Instagram

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Before she even walked into the room, Anneke knew that Ryan was going to be there. Her friends were very eager for the two of them to meet because Ryan was the son of a very famous New Zealand rugby player. The setup worked out perfectly. The two students hit it off right away and started a long-term relationship.

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A Perfect Rugby Connection

The couple shares a very unique and special connection to the sport of rugby that dates back to the day Anneke was born. Anneke was born on the same day that New Zealand’s famous national team, the All Blacks, won the Rugby World Cup trophy.

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In an amazing twist of fate, Ryan’s own father was a star player on that historic winning team. Because of this family connection, Anneke grew up as a massive fan of the sport long before she ever met her future husband.

Their Wedding and Family Life

After dating for a long time, the couple decided to get married. They tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Rakino Island. The timing was perfect, just days after Ryan celebrated a big win at the World Super 6 tournament in Perth.

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Today, they have two young daughters together. Their first daughter, Isabel Marion Fox, was born in December 2020. They welcomed their second daughter, Margot Fox, in May 2023. Even though they like to keep their daily lives out of the media spotlight, Ryan sometimes shares cute family photos on social media, like when his girls helped him during the Masters Par 3 contest.

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Ryan Fox has a wonderful support system at home with Anneke and their two young girls. Having a happy and steady family life helps keep him relaxed during high-pressure golf tournaments. As he lifted the Claret Jug, his family’s presence made the triumph even more meaningful.