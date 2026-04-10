How Did Sam Burns & His Wife Caroline Campbell Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

Sam Burns is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, but he and his wife Caroline have also built a steady life together off the course. Their story isn’t a love story at first sight. They had a hometown, a childhood church, and a college campus that brought them back together at the right time.

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How Sam Burns met Caroline

Sam Burns and Caroline Campbell met at a Shreveport church when they were five. Sam’s first Valentine was Caroline. Although they took different paths after that, they remained friends. Caroline attended C.E., and Sam was at Calvary Baptist Academy. Both started dating at Louisiana State University after graduating from Byrd High School.

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“We grew up in the same hometown but went to different schools and so we didn’t start dating until college,” Caroline told WJCL News in 2019. “But we’ve really known each other forever.” Sam added some humor to his version: “She wanted nothing to do with me until about high school.”

USA Today via Reuters May 2, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Sam Burns kisses his wife Caroline Burns after winning the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After four years together, Sam proposed on April 19, 2019, at Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, during the RBC Heritage tournament. He had arranged for both their families to be present that evening and proposed on their walk to dinner.

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“I felt alright until about two minutes before I knew I was going to do it, and then I was kind of a train wreck,” he later admitted to WJCL.

They married on December 14, 2019, at Palmetto Bluff. Sam posted on Instagram: “Married the woman of my dreams.” On their second anniversary, he wrote: “I couldn’t imagine doing life without you.”

While marriage settled them, parenthood shifted everything else.

Sam Burns and Caroline’s children

Sam and Caroline welcomed their first child, a son named Bear, in 2024. During the Masters that year, Sam told Golf Channel he would withdraw from the tournament if Caroline went into labor while he was still competing.

“I miss Caroline; I wish she was here,” he said.

And now, after two years, the couple is expecting their second child, who is due in July. Todd Lewis from Golf Channel made a direct comparison to Sam’s close friend Scottie Scheffler, whose wife Meredith, had just given birth to their second son before the Masters.

“Caroline, Sam Burns’ wife, well, they’re about to have their second child as well, and they already have a boy. His name is Bear. We will find out in July when the baby is born,” Lewis said on the April 9, 2026, episode of “Live From the Masters.”

At the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, Bear was already part of the tournament routine. The golfer described a scene from the day before his final round, where he and Scheffler were in the yard with their kids: “The boys, no clothes on, just playing in the little splash pad, having the time of their lives. We were like, what did we do before that?”

And with everything, Caroline’s support has never been loud, but it has been constant.

Caroline is supporting Sam Burns on the PGA Tour

Caroline attends Sam’s tournaments regularly while keeping a private personal profile. Her Instagram account is private, and she rarely speaks publicly. She was present at the Valspar Championship, the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Masters, and a 2022 trip to Ireland, where the couple met singer Niall Horan. Sam captioned that photo.

“I agree,” after Horan said he would stick to his day job.

Her support has gone beyond attending events. In 2020, a mutual friend contacted Caroline to introduce Sam to Feeding Louisiana, a nonprofit based in Baton Rouge that was active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Any time you can help fellow Louisianians, we should,” Sam told The Advocate.

Caroline had prior involvement in similar work through her Delta Delta Delta chapter at LSU, where she raised funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

At the 2025 U.S. Open, Sam was direct about what competing in front of his family meant.

“There’s nothing better for me getting home after a long day and seeing Bear and Caroline and getting to hang out with them,” he told reporters.

Sam has spoken about choosing to live in a small Louisiana village of fewer than a thousand people to stay grounded.

“I’ve always loved the small-town feeling. Especially with what I do, it’s good for me to go there and get away,” he told the PGA Tour website.

Caroline, who has a master’s degree in counseling from Westminster Theological Seminary and a marketing degree from LSU, clearly agrees with that choice.