How Did Team USA Fare in Round 3 at the Presidents Cup? A Mixed Day for Snedeker’s Side

Team USA had a lot to prove in round three at the Presidents Cup 2026. After being swept 5-0 in Friday’s Foursome, the Americans woke up to Saturday facing their steepest deficit ever on home soil, trailing the International Team 7-3 heading into the day. The big weekend was non-negotiable if Brandt Snedeker’s side wanted any shot at an 11th straight title. And as it turns out, Saturday brought a mix: some relief and some work yet to do.

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As for the format, for context, day three was split into two sessions. The morning brought Four-Ball, where each player plays their own ball, and the team counts the better score on every hole. The afternoon switched to Foursomes, where partners share one ball and alternate shots. Here’s a recap of how Team USA fared in both.

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Saturday Four-Ball

Match 11: Min Woo Lee & Sungjae Im (INTL) vs. Justin Thomas & Jackson Koivun (U.S.)

Jackson Koivun set the tone early for the first match. He stuck his approach on the 1st to 8 feet and rolled in a birdie for a 1-up lead. Koivun then took the lead up by 2 as he made a splendid birdie on No. 6. Then, from the 6th to the 9th, Koivun and Im traded birdies back and forth. The International team tried to split two par-3 birdies around Koivun’s efforts. The pressure from Justin Thomas was strong as they continued their 2-UP lead through the 14th. Lee then birdied the 15th, and Im settled for par on the 16th. That brought the match to a tie. On the 18th hole, Im made a par putt, which was quickly matched by Thomas to share the point.

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Match 12: Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim (INTL) vs. Collin Morikawa & Wyndham Clark (U.S.)

After a tough competition on Friday, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa again took early advantage. The Internationals made a bogey, and the hole was shared. The Americans took the lead when the Kims bogeyed the 2nd and Morikawa birdied the 3rd. That put the U.S. up by 1. The 3rd and 4th holes challenged America’s advantage as the Kims carded a birdie, tying the holes. From the 5th to the 10th, Americans took the lead. Another birdie from Kim on the 11th leveled things. The real match-turner came with back-to-back birdies on the 16 & 17 from the Koreans to flip the match in their favor.

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Match 13: Nick Taylor & Corey Conners (INTL) vs. Chris Gotterup & Cameron Young (U.S.)

Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young were probably the toughest to beat, as they kept their walls high early. The U.S. won the first four holes, with each hole adding one lead. By the 4th, the Americans were leading by 4-up. The highlight: both Americans drove the green on the short par-four 4th, and Cameron Young buried a 39-foot eagle putt to send the lead soaring. Taylor and Conners fought back on the back nine, cutting their lead to two up through 14th. But surely, Gotterup made a match-turning birdie on No. 14. Then a 34-footer on the 15th to push the lead back to 3-up. Taylor also tried to catch the lead by 1 on the 16th, but once again Gotterup matched Conners’ birdie on the final 17th to seal the match and win it by 2&1.

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Match 14: Hideki Matsuyama & Ryo Hisatsune (INTL) vs. Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns (U.S.)

Neither side could lead by more than one hole all day. Scottie Scheffler‘s birdie on the third gave the U.S. the first edge of the match. Matsuyama also holed a 35-footer on the seventh to tie it. Then Sam Burns made a birdie on the par-3 ninth to put the Americans one up at the turn. The Internationals kept the pressure sharp by Matsuyama answering with birdies on 10 and 13 to flip it the Internationals’ way. With that, both sides were tied on the 14th and needed a sharp miracle to flip. That’s when Scottie Scheffler drained a clutch putt on the 15th to level the match. His best friend Burns took the lead from there, sticking approaches to five feet on both the 16th and 17th to close the match out with 2&1.

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The US won the morning 2.5-1.5, trimming the gap to 8.5-5.5 in favor of the international team heading into Saturday’s foursomes.

Saturday Foursomes

Notably, after the Saturday four-ball, Brandt Snedeker shook up his lineup for the afternoon. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was rested ahead of Sunday singles after playing all three sessions. Moreover, Sam Burns was moved to partner with Wyndham Clark, while Justin Thomas, Jackson Koivun and Collin Morikawa all sat out for foursomes.

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The only pairing to carry over unchanged from the morning was Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young. And well, they kept the engine rolling together throughout the afternoon. Here’s how:

Match 15: Tom Kim & Si Woo Kim (INTL) vs. Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele (U.S.)

The first match was a tough one. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were almost out for revenge. Tom Kim and Si-Woo Kim had beaten them 4 and 3 in Friday’s foursomes. This time the Americans made sure it wouldn’t happen again. Cantlay set the tone early by rolling a birdie on the 2nd to go one up. They lost the lead on the par-4 4th as Kim made a birdie. But Cantlay once again rolled his third birdie of the day on the par-4 5th to go 1-up. Tom Kim then missed a short par putt on the 18th, handing the Americans another hole.

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The scales tilted to the Americans as Kim/Kim double-bogeyed the 11th. Both sides traded pars from 12 to 15, with the leaderboard still red. No. 16 would have been a big advantage for Internationals, as Si Woo Kim made his approach shot to 3ft and 10 inches, but Kim was off a few inches for an ace. Cantlay and Schauffele had their answer quickly on the 17th. Schauffele’s approach from 111 yards checked up inside four feet, setting up the winning putt to close out their match 2&1.

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Match 16: Corey Conners & Nick Taylor (INTL) vs. Russell Henley & Jacob Bridgeman (U.S.)

This was the hardest loss for Americans. Henley and Bridgeman looked in complete control for most of the day, racing out to a three-up lead through the first 10 holes. It was built on steady, mistake-free golf. But Conners and Taylor never stopped grinding. The turning point of the match became the 15th. That’s when Henley chunked his approach into a green-side bunker, handing the Internationals the hole. From there, the Canadians won 4 of the last 5 holes to flip the match entirely, moving one up with two to play. Henley and Bridgeman got one last shot on 18th, and Taylor found trouble off the tee, driving into the trees. He recovered with a smart chip to six feet, and Conners rolled in the par putt to seal it.

Match 17: Adam Scott & Sungjae Im (INTL) vs. Cameron Young & Chris Gotterup (U.S.)

Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup carried their four-ball momentum into foursomes, and this time it was even more one-sided. Scott and Im never found their footing, opening with a double bogey from the very first hole. Young kept the foot down, draining a 30-foot eagle putt on par-5 3rd, pushing Americans to two up. The U.S. team then played their first seven holes in 5-under par to reach 5-UP; they simply refused to let go of the advantage. It turned out to be 14 holes in eight under overall. Scott and Im managed just two birdies, all match. Young and Gotterup wrapped the tournament in style, closing out six and four on the 14th green for their second full point of the day.

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Match 18: Ryan Fox & Min Woo Lee (INTL) vs. Sam Burns & Wyndham Clark (U.S.)

Sam Burns was paired with Wyndham Clark and took advantage first and fast. They went 2-UP on the 2nd and carried that cushion through the front nine. But Fox and Lee had other plans. The turning point came at the par-3 seventh, where Lee drained a 23-foot birdie to square the match. The internationals grabbed their first lead with a gritty par on the eighth, and the momentum never really swung back to the Americans. Fox and Lee reeled off three straight wins from 13th through 15th, moving the advantage three up. Then they closed the match out on the 16th green for a 3&2 win.

Results

Saturday summed up the week for the U.S. It has flashes of brilliance, but there is still a long road to stop the Internationals. The Americans won the morning Four-Balls 2.5 to 1.5, then split the afternoon foursomes 2-2, leaving them down to 10.5 to 7.5 heading into Sunday. It’s the first time the Internationals have entered singles on U.S. soil.

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It was also a mixed bag for the American stars. Cantlay and Schauffele finally clicked, ending the Kims’ unbeaten week 2&1.

“Sneds told us to go out and get a point on the board first. He sent us out first, and I’m glad we could deliver,” Cantlay said, crediting the captain.

The attention now turns to Sunday singles, where all 24 players will take the course in 12 head-to-head matches starting at 12:02 p.m. ET. The equation is simple: the Internationals need just 5 points to secure their first Presidents Cup title in nearly three decades, while the Americans must find 8 points to complete the biggest comeback in the event’s history. The rest is just a matter of time.