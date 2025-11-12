How Did the Lamborghini Hole at Pelican Golf Club Earned Its Legendary Name? Story Explored

Since 1925, Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, has been a celebrated destination. Designed by Donald Ross, it has hosted LPGA stars such as Sei Young Kim and Nelly Korda. The Pelican Women’s Championship drew elite fields, spotlighting the venue’s prestige. Over the years, the course has undergone several renovations while preserving its Golden Age character. Recently, LPGA players have battled its large, contoured greens under bright stadium lights, showcasing its intricate layout.

The Lamborghini hole, Pelican’s renowned par-3 12th, is a test of precision and nerve. Playing roughly 150 yards, it forces players to attack a sideways Biarritz green. Aces come with a Lamborghini Huracán lease, raising the stakes. Its diagonal shape with a shorter left side and deceptively longer right side nods to Augusta National’s 12th, while the walk around the water evokes TPC Sawgrass’ 17th. During tournament weeks, grandstands surrounding the pin create Scottsdale-style energy, turning this spot into a highlight-reel stage lit for primetime.

No. 12 became the LPGA Tour’s first featured hole when it received its own Peacock stream in 2021. That same year, Austin Ernst, Pavarisa Yoktuan, and Su Oh made aces and each earned a two-year Huracán lease courtesy of Morgan Auto Group. For “The Match,” it will play as No. 8, promising drama late in the contest.

Pelican’s parkland design, minimal rough, and large rolling greens make it ideal for primetime play. Even Woods, McIlroy, Thomas, and Spieth must confront Ross’ demanding approach angles and punishing green slopes.

Pelican also connects to Augusta National.

Inside the Albatross Steakhouse sits Fred Ridley’s 1975 U.S. Amateur trophy. Ridley, now Augusta National chairman, helped guide the club’s development, including sand selection. Pelican is also the first west coast Florida course to use Latitude 36 Bermudagrass.

During the Pelican Women’s Championship, members and spectators often wear the club’s signature blue blazers, fueling the electric atmosphere under the lights.

Finally, the Lamborghini hole captures Pelican’s spirit—bold, technical, and primed for chaos. Its blend of classic shaping, modern spectacle, and high-risk reward guarantees unforgettable swings. Now, as “The Match” unfolds, No. 12 stands ready to flip momentum and deliver the drama fans crave.

How Pelican Golf Club became a Launchpad for women’s golf greatness

Since 1925, Pelican Golf Club has been a prestigious venue in a very discreet way in Bellair, Florida. Initially made by Donald Ross, the club ushered in a new era of hosting the LPGA’s The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican (the Pelican Women’s Championship) in 2020. It attracted the topmost players from the very beginning and made women’s golf a very visible sport at a championship-quality course.

When the tournament came to Pelican, it was not only a new venue for the LPGA Tour. It was a reaffirmation of women’s professional golf.

Sei Young Kim was crowned the champion of the first event in 2020, thus contributing to the club’s transition. The event continued to improve the club’s profile year after year larger purses, stronger fields, and top-class facilities. The selection of Pelican was on purpose: a Donald Ross layout with huge, hilly greens and a park-style design that pushed even the best lady players while giving the audience an upscale experience.

In 2022, Nelly Korda defeated the competition at Pelican and made it back to being the world No. 1 in such a dramatic way. The tournament’s extension through 2025 assured that Pelican was not just a trial run; it was growing into a permanent segment of women’s golf history. The glamor and the reward mixed at Pelican, just think about signature holes, stadium lights, and big moments, established women’s golf as a must-experience sport.

The Pelican Golf Club has surpassed being a classic Ross design by hosting the ANIKKA tournament and welcoming competition of great stakes. This combination of architectural heritage, professional tournaments, and women-centered viewership has made it possible for the world to see the best of women’s golf every November.