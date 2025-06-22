How Did Tommy Fleetwood & His Wife Clare Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

Tommy Fleetwood and his wife, Clare, are happily married. Not only do the couple work together, but they are also raising a beautiful family. Married since 2017, they have mastered the art of mixing business with love, and they’ve built a life that’s full of support, golf, and plenty of family moments.

They have one son, Franklin, who was born in September 2017. Franklin’s sense of being was on full display when he made Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy chuckle with his interview skills at the 2025 Masters. Clare also has two sons, Oscar and Mo, from her previous relationship, both of whom have shown an early interest in golf. Whether it’s on the course or at home, the Fleetwoods seem to have found their rhythm as a blended family, and it shows especially in the way Tommy talks about Clare, often calling her his rock, his hero, and his best friend. But how did their story begin?

Interestingly, Clare was already a key figure in Tommy’s world before their relationship turned romantic. They officially met through Tommy’s brother, Joe, who worked with Clare at Hambric Sports Management. When Tommy joined the same management company in 2015, he was already familiar with Clare. Tommy asked Clare out a few times after she became his manager, but she refused at first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Fleetwood (@officialtommyfleetwood)

Later, she became his manager. What started as a working relationship slowly evolved into something more, and though Clare initially hesitated, especially because of their 23-year age gap, they eventually fell in love, proving that sometimes the best partnerships are the ones you least expect.

The world knows her as Tommy Fleetwood’s wife, but she is a person of her own, with an extensive career.

Who is Clare Fleetwood? A look at her life and career

Originally from Manchester, England, Clare worked her way up in the golf world through Hambric Sports Management, where she became vice president for Europe. She’s been around the Tour scene for years, managing professional golfers and making big career moves behind the scenes. She took over as Tommy’s manager in 2015, helping him build the career he has today.

Even after they started dating, Clare didn’t immediately feel it was right to keep managing him, but they gave it six months, and it worked. Tommy often credits Clare for her ability to keep him grounded and focused.

Talking about her intelligence, Fleetwood once candidly said, “She’s very clever, and she judges situations a lot better than I do when I’m playing all the time. I’m hoping that she loves me. That’s what I feel like we have. And just that happiness side of things she brings that to me.” She’s also a full-time mom of three. Fleetwood has one big advice for his kids: “I tell the kids, my best piece of advice for life is finding a great woman. I still believe that’s the best advice you can give anyone.”

With Clare by his side, both as his manager and biggest supporter, Fleetwood isn’t too far away from reaching the zenith!