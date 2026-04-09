How Did Viktor Hovland & His Girlfriend Tuva Jenson Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

In team photos, Viktor Hovland always stood a bit off to the side. Each Ryder Cup brought the same scene: teammates with their wives and girlfriends, and Hovland, the Norwegian, smiling alone as if being by himself was just normal for him. For three straight tournaments, this became an inside joke in the golf world.

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That changed at Augusta National on April 8. Hovland walked the Par-3 Course with Tuva Dahl Jensen, who carried his bag and celebrated a near-make on the 9th green. The two shared a kiss in front of the gallery. For the first time, the relationship was confirmed. The immediate question: how did they meet?

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There is no confirmed account of how they met. Jensen, 27, is Norwegian, so shared circles are possible, but Hovland has never given details, and no credible report has filled the gap. Norwegian sources suggest they have been together for months, but no one has confirmed it publicly. The vines are silent.

Hovland has admitted he is difficult to get to know and has not given anyone the time to change that. The rumored Kristin Sorsdal story from 2023 was never confirmed. This is the first relationship Hovland has acknowledged in public during his career.

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Jensen teaches Norwegian at Children’s International School in Moss. She holds a master’s degree from Østfold University College, with a thesis completed in 2023. Her Instagram, which Hovland follows, is private and has about 1,800 followers. She is not a public figure, which aligns with Hovland’s keeping his private life quiet.

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That Augusta was the setting for this reveal is less surprising when you consider what the Par-3 Contest has always been.

Viktor Hovland and Tuva Jensen’s Augusta debut fits a Masters Par-3 tradition

The Par-3 Contest has served as Augusta’s informal stage for personal milestones since its founding in 1960, as detailed in a previous breakdown of the event’s history. Players bring whoever matters most and let the setting do the announcing. In 2026, Hovland’s grouping captured that spirit exactly: Matt Fitzpatrick walked the nine holes with wife Katherine, Ludvig Aberg brought girlfriend Olivia Peet, and Hovland arrived with someone for the first time. Wyndham Clark used the same afternoon to go public with girlfriend Emily Tanner, making it a Wednesday of debuts.

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The gallery noticed. Gabby Herzig of The Athletic captured the moment plainly on X:

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“The Masters Par-3 hard-launch: A tradition unlike any other.”

Fans who had spent years cataloging the bachelor photographs shifted register immediately. The responses ranged from affectionate to outright predictive, with more than a few declaring Hovland their dark horse for the week. Aaron Rai won the contest itself at 6-under, one clear of Jacob Bridgeman and Johnny Keefer. Hovland DQ’d, as players routinely do when a partner takes over the putting.

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Hovland has not posted a photograph of Jensen on social media. He was not asked about her in his Wednesday press availability. The relationship entered the public record through a putt, a raised pair of hands, and a kiss. Whether the story of how they found each other ever surfaces is a question only Hovland can answer. He has always kept his own timeline. Nothing about Wednesday suggests that changes now.