How did Wyndham Clark Meet His GF Emily Tanner?

Wyndham Clark has made plenty of news away from the scorecard these past few weeks. A week ago, he pulled on a Jack Hughes Team USA hockey jersey on the 14th hole at the RBC Canadian Open, getting booed by the Toronto crowd the whole way to a birdie. Now, seeing his lead after 36 holes at Shinnecock, the public curiosity about his life off the course has increased. So, let us answer some questions about his girlfriend.

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Emily Tanner and Clark made their relationship public in April 2026 during Masters week. Tanner caddied for Clark at the par-3 contest. Clark later posted photos from the event on Instagram, calling Tanner his good luck charm. Tanner responded in the comments. There is no public information on how or when they first met, and that detail remains undisclosed.

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Imago source: Clark’s Instagram

Tanner wore the traditional white caddie overalls for that Par 3 contest, the first of several public appearances with Clark. In March 2026, weeks before the Masters, she had already posted Instagram content tied to The Players Championship, including photos appearing to show Clark and the TPC Sawgrass property, in what looked like a soft launch ahead of the official reveal.

One of their most public moments came on May 24, 2026. As Clark closed with an 11-under 60 to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, his fourth PGA Tour title, the two shared a celebratory kiss afterward, and Clark later spoke about having Tanner among the loved ones present for the win.

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After this win, Tanner shared a carousel of photos and wrote a special message for Clark: “I couldn’t be more proud of you, my cutie cowboy.”

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But away from the golf and all the tournaments, Tanner has her own story worth knowing.

Wyndham Clark’s girlfriend Emily Tanner: Background and career

Tanner is 31, originally from Detroit, Michigan, before relocating to Los Angeles. She graduated from Michigan State University in 2017 with a degree in Public Health before pivoting into modeling and influencing. Over the past several years, she has built an audience of more than 730,000 followers on Instagram, posting primarily about beauty, fashion, and wellness.

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Beyond modeling, Tanner is the founder of Over Social Agency, an influencer marketing and talent management company she launched in Los Angeles in 2021. The agency has worked with brands including Amazon, Calvin Klein, Revolve, Manscaped, and Celsius, and Tanner’s own influencer career now spans nearly a decade across the beauty, wellness, and lifestyle spaces.

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Clark and Tanner have kept most other details private, but their relationship has been public since the Masters this spring. Tanner has remained a visible presence at his tournaments since, and as Clark keeps making headlines on tour, his relationship looks likely to keep drawing attention right along with it.