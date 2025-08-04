How Does PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs Work? Eligibility Criteria, Purses & More

Every year, the PGA Tour season builds to a crescendo with the FedEx Cup Playoffs: Three weeks of elite golf, massive prize money, and career-defining pressure. In 2025, the playoffs return with a revamped format, offering more clarity, simplicity, and fairness. With $100 million in bonus money on the line and the best golfers in the world vying for glory, the stakes have never been higher. But how exactly does the FedEx Cup system work? Who qualifies? And what makes the playoffs such a critical chapter in the PGA Tour season? Let’s break down everything you need to know about the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

How the FedEx Cup points system works

The journey to the FedEx Cup Playoffs begins in January, as PGA Tour players set out to accumulate points across the season. Every official event on the calendar becomes an opportunity to climb the standings, with the system designed to reward both consistent play and standout performances at marquee tournaments. In 2025, the points structure has been refined to reflect the weight of each event. Winning a major championship or THE PLAYERS Championship delivers the biggest boost—a generous 750 points, highlighting their elevated prestige. Not far behind are the Signature Events—limited-field, high-profile tournaments such as the Memorial or Genesis Invitational—offering 700 points to the champion. Regular full-field events, the backbone of the PGA Tour schedule, award 500 points to the winner. And for those lesser-known opposite-field events, which run concurrently with majors or other high-tier tournaments, the top prize yields 300 points.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These points build steadily through the regular season, leading to the final chance to score at the Wyndham Championship in early August. Once that tournament concludes, the standings lock, and the top 70 players earn a coveted spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs—the final three-tournament sprint to crown the season’s best. The playoffs are where the intensity ratchets up, and in 2025, they follow a three-stage format packed into three consecutive weeks. It all kicks off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where the top 70 tee it up with no cut and a massive prize: 2,000 FedEx Cup points for the winner—quadruple the amount offered in a regular-season event. Every stroke counts, because by Sunday, only the top 50 in cumulative points will move on.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

From there, the spotlight shifts to the BMW Championship, featuring the remaining 50 players. Like the opener, there’s no cut, and another 2,000-point first-place prize is up for grabs. Once again, points are recalculated at week’s end, and only the top 30 advance to the ultimate showdown. That final stop is the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, where the FedEx Cup Champion will be decided. And 2025 brings a fundamental change: starting strokes have been eliminated. For the first time since 2019, players will start at even par, meaning no one begins with a head start based on points rankings. It’s a reset—an even playing field. Over four rounds, the player with the lowest 72-hole score wins the tournament—and with it, the FedEx Cup title.

This return to a traditional scoring format is more than just a structural tweak—it’s a philosophical shift. The FedEx Cup champion will no longer be determined by an algorithm or a pre-tournament advantage, but by what unfolds across four days of pure, high-pressure golf.

Eligibility criteria, exemptions & what’s at stake

Reaching the FedEx Cup Playoffs isn’t just about trophies and headlines, it’s also a matter of job security. In 2025, the path begins with a simple threshold: players must finish inside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the regular season. Doing so not only qualifies them for the opening playoff event but also guarantees full PGA Tour membership for the following season. That means access to the bulk of full-field PGA Tour tournaments, including a secure schedule and key exemptions.

But the benefits don’t stop there. As players advance through the playoffs, the rewards grow significantly. If a player cracks the top 50 after the first event—the FedEx St. Jude Championship—they earn a golden ticket into the next season’s Signature Events. These are the limited-field, high-purse showcases on the PGA Tour calendar, offering major FedEx Cup points and some of the strongest fields outside the majors.

Climbing even further, those who finish in the top 30 after the BMW Championship punch their ticket to the Tour Championship at East Lake. That achievement comes with more than just prestige—it also locks in a two-year PGA Tour exemption, regardless of how they perform at East Lake. For many players, that kind of security is invaluable, providing a guaranteed place among golf’s elite for the foreseeable future.

Of course, not everyone makes it into the top 70. But falling short doesn’t mean falling off the Tour completely. Those who miss the initial playoff cut still have a second act to play out during the FedEx Cup Fall, a seven-tournament series where players outside the top 70 fight to stay inside the top 125—the traditional cutoff for full PGA Tour status. And for those ranked 51 through 60 at the end of the Fall series, there’s an added incentive: entry into two Signature Events next season via the Aon Next 10 pathway.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prize money & bonus payouts for 2025

The FedEx Cup Playoffs aren’t just a test of skill. They’re one of the most lucrative stretches in all of professional sports. In 2025, the PGA Tour is putting up an eye-popping $100 million bonus pool, distributed more equitably across both the regular season and the playoffs. At the top of that financial mountain sits the FedEx Cup Champion, who walks away with a $10 million bonus on top of $10 million in prize money from winning the Tour Championship itself. Combine that with other potential performance incentives, and the total payday could easily eclipse $20 million.

But even before the playoffs begin, the Tour is rewarding year-long excellence. The top 10 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season (post-Wyndham Championship) share an $18 million bonus pool. The biggest slice? A whopping $10 million goes to the No. 1 ranked player, emphasizing the value of consistent excellence from January through August. For those who make it to East Lake, the rewards continue. All 30 players who qualify for the Tour Championship split an additional $23 million bonus pool. The points leader heading into the finale earns an extra $5 million, just for maintaining top form through the BMW Championship. Even players who don’t reach the playoffs aren’t entirely left out. Those ranked 31 through 150 in the final FedEx Cup standings receive deferred bonus contributions to their retirement accounts. It’s a unique benefit that underscores the PGA Tour’s commitment to long-term financial security for its players.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And while the money grabs headlines, the non-monetary rewards are just as valuable. The FedEx Cup Champion secures a five-year PGA Tour exemption, giving them full playing privileges and the freedom to tailor their schedule—something especially coveted in a sport where starts are limited and competition is relentless. In short, from exempt status to financial freedom, the FedEx Cup Playoffs deliver far more than just a trophy. They’re a career-altering opportunity at every level.

The 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs blend high drama, elite competition, and career-defining moments. With a streamlined format, the elimination of starting strokes, and more equitable bonus distribution, this year’s playoffs are designed to reward true performance—both across the season and in the final showdown at East Lake.