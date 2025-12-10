How Good Is Charlie Woods at Golf? John Daly, Phil Mickelson & More Give Their Verdicts

Charlie Woods has drawn praise from multiple pros for his all-around game, and rightfully so. He won his first AJGA event at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, carding 70-65-66 to finish 15 under par and beat top juniors, jumping from #609 to #14 in the AJGA Boys Rankings. At the 2024 PNC Championship, he aced a hole, led his team to a playoff loss, and showcased tight, accurate drives exceeding 300 yards. These feats highlight his status as a rising junior at age 16 under his father, Tiger Woods‘s, guidance. Let us see what veterans like John Daly, Phil Mickelson, Bernhard Langer, and others have to say about Charlie.

John Daly

John Daly believes Charlie Woods still has plenty of development ahead before he can reach elite levels. He pointed specifically to physical strength as an area that could boost his driving power.

“He’s going to be 6″2, and he is going to be a bone,” John Daly said on the Like a Farmer Podcast.

Daly explained that he once told Tiger Woods that Charlie should spend a month with him to bulk up on “mashed potatoes and meat.” He argued that the 16-year-old’s lean frame limits his ability to add distance. Daly suggested that extra size could help Charlie generate the power similar to his son. He sees that added strength, combined with Charlie’s existing skill set, as a potential advantage in his pursuit of future PGA Tour success.

While Daly believes that Charlie Woods should focus on increasing his driving power, his son has something different to say. John Daly II says that the two have never played together, but Woods has an amazing swing.

John Daly and his son have seen Charlie Woods play at the PNC Championships. Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods first competed together at the PNC Championship in 2020. Team Woods and Team Daly’s PNC Championship participation overlapped from 2021 to 2024. But it was not just Team Daly who watched Charlie Woods play; Bernhard Langer and his son also had the opportunity.

Bernhard Langer

Last year, Bernhard Langer’s playoff win at the PNC Championship to win his record 6th title prevented a storybook finish for Tiger and Charlie Woods. Afterwards, he offered warm praise for both. After holing out to secure a successful title defense with his son Jason, Langer highlighted how much he enjoyed competing alongside the Woods duo. He described Charlie’s hole-in-one as a moment that lit up Tiger.

“Charlie bombs it, and he’s got the whole game,” Bernhard Langer said after the 2024 PNC Championship.

Langer highlighted that Charlie Woods has a complete skill set. In fact, it was Woods who helped himself and Tiger Woods reach the playoffs against Team Langer.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson drew plenty of attention in 2021 when he chimed in on a video of Tiger and Charlie Woods swinging in matching outfits. While he didn’t say anything about Charlie Woods’ golf skills, he commented on their attire. “I like Charlie’s recoil better!” Lefty wrote in response to the X post featuring the Woods duo playing the same shot in the same clothing.

Mickelson joked that he preferred Charlie’s recoil over Tiger’s. His light teasing, paired with genuine praise for Charlie’s move through the ball, sparked a lively reaction online and added to the growing interest in Charlie’s developing style.

Besides John Daly, John Daly II, Bernhard Langer, and Phil Mickelson, many other elite golfers have passed verdicts about Charlie Woods and his game.

Rory McIlroy has also expressed admiration for Charlie Woods. He called him “a great young player,” someone whose progress he wants to follow. Jon Rahm has praised Woods for his talent and work ethic. “He’s got a lot of talent,” he said. Rahm continued that if Charlie continues to work hard, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him succeed at the highest levels of golf in the future.

The praise for Charlie is not just because he is Tiger Woods’ son; instead, professional golfers are recognizing him for his skills and talent. He showcases a rare combination of skill, composure, and potential at just 16. With his game continuing to develop under his father’s guidance, the golfing world will be watching closely as he takes the next steps toward a promising professional future.