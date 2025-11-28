How Is ‘The Skins Game’ Played? Format of Unofficial PGA Tour Event Explained

It’s officially the Skins Game week! Last played in 2008, this unofficial PGA Tour money event was once synonymous with Thanksgiving for every golf fan. Now, 17 years later, after its cancellation, the game is all set to make a comeback with 4 marquee golfers: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, and Keegan Bradley. Before the streaming starts on Prime Video, here’s a quick brush-up on the format and every detail of how the iconic Skins Game is played.

One hole, one prize, zero mercy

The format is simple, yet a little different. Golf usually has stroke play or match play formats, but in the Skins Game, your score depends on each hole. Each hole on the majestic Panther National will have a worth (here, money), which is called a “skin,” giving the event its name.

Now, from thereon, it follows the golf rule of scoring less. The player who records the lowest score on that hole wins it. In case of a tie, the hole is considered halved, and no one wins anything. And that’s where the actual tension emerges.

In case a skin goes unclaimed (when no one wins on a hole), its value is “carried over” to the next hole. This means the next hole is now worth two skins. If, by some chance, that hole also ends in a tie, the same pattern is repeated. This carryover system is the most distinct feature of the game, which makes the competition high stakes. At times, a single hole can end up being worth three, four, or even more skins.

The unpredictable strategy of the Skins Game

There are various variations of the game. Skins can be played as gross or net. In the former, players use their actual scores, whereas in the latter, handicaps are factored in. Golfers will receive strokes on specific holes based on their handicap index. At times, extra conditions can be added. A golfer might have to shoot a birdie or better to win. In that case, even if someone has the lowest score on a hole, they will not win unless they meet the condition.

Similarly, there are many other unique variations like Back It Up Skins, where a player (let’s say A) who wins a hole can choose to double the next hole’s value. If they win, they get the entire amount. However, if they lose, the other winner (let’s say B) gets the amount, including player A’s winning amount. The 2025 reboot will also feature a reverse purse format, where the golfers will begin with a set amount ($1 M) of money, which they can add on to or lose entirely, depending on the outcomes.

All of this makes the entire game highly unpredictable. If you start poorly, you still hold equal chances of winning big on the next hole. In short, you have to be risky and aggressive in this unforgiving format. This is also the reason why only 3-4 players contest in the event. The new season will see Fleetwood, Bradley, Schauffele, and Shane Lowry. Lowry has been roped in after Justin Thomas went on an indefinite medical hiatus.

Watch The Skins Game now on Amazon Prime.