How Many Children Do Andrew Putnam & Wife Tawny Have Together? PGA Tour Pro’s Personal Life Explored

Tacoma’s very own golfing dynamo, Andrew Putnam, first came under the spotlight when he won the 2018 Barracuda Championship. But, even before this pivotal moment in his career, Putnam was already a successful amateur dominating college golf during his time at Pepperdine University. Over the years, Putnam has amassed 38 top-ten finishes, including five runner-up finishes. Putnam has earned over $17 million in career prize money and continues to be placed among the elite.

While he continues to be a successful golfer on tour even in 2025, including a tied 6th finish at the RBC Canadian Open, Putnam credits his wife, Tawny, as being instrumental to his success and mental balance. The couple met in 2016 and married a year later at Tacoma Golf Club, in his hometown. His wife, a former medical sales professional, became a certified Holy Yoga instructor in 2018. While she follows an ambitious career path, she never fails to travel with Andrew Putnam across several PGA tour stops.

But apart from being a support system to each other, the couple is parents to three beautiful children. Andrew Putnam experienced his first Father’s Day in 2019, when the couple welcomed their first child with the birth of their daughter, Pepper. Team Putnam then expanded a year later, with the addition of their son, Paxley, in October 2020. And in 2024, the team of four expanded to five when they welcomed their third child, Scotty Faye Putnam, in October last year.

From the very beginning, Putnam has embraced fatherhood proudly, referring to his family as “Team Putnam” and viewing his roles as husband, father, and professional athlete as interconnected parts of the same mission. Crucially, Putnam’s fatherhood is grounded in his faith and family values. He speaks openly about faith as the core of his life and how it illuminates everything, from giving time and resources to others to parenting Pepper, Paxley, and Scotty with purpose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Putnam (@andrewputnam)

Despite a demanding schedule that sees him on tour dozens of weeks each year, Putnam ensures his children are part of the journey. With Tawny by his side, they strive to instill strong moral foundations in their children, modeling generosity, gratitude, and a love for the outdoors. Putnam frequently shares his quality moments with his family on social media and keeps his fans updated.

How the family spends quality time

While Andrew Putnam spends roughly 30–35 weeks annually on tour, he often brings his family along, turning tournament venues into impromptu family vacations. Balancing tour life with parenting, Andrew and Tawny Putnam also make time for outdoor adventures—hiking, scuba‑diving, and Sunday family dinners—a reflection of their shared values in faith, wellness, and community involvement. Putnam emphasizes faith and intentional parenting, hoping to raise his kids with strong values, quality time, and a love for the outdoors just like he and Tawny do.

While it’s been a while since the family has been on a vacation together, the last trip they took together was in December 2024, and it was a trip of firsts. It was the first time his youngest child, Scotty, experienced a journey on the plane. It was also the first time his daughter, Pepper, experienced parasailing and lost a tooth, and his son, Paxley, snorkeled with turtles. Clearly, this trip was quite a memorable one for the family, and we’re sure his children will turn out to be fanatics of outdoor activities like he and Tawny are.

Andrew Putnam stands out not only for his performance on the course but also as a devoted father who cherishes time with his children. He consistently demonstrates his commitment to the community, whether he’s sharing everyday adventures with his kids, supporting youth programs alongside Tawny, or giving back through philanthropy and golf outreach.