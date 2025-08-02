How Many Children Do Cameron Young & His Wife Kelsey Dalition Have Together? A Look into PGA Tour Pro’s Family Life

Inching closer to a win, Cameron Young is leading the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He is at 14-under-par, with three holes left to be completed in his second round. Last year’s champion, Aaron Rai, is just one shot behind him. If the weather would not have suspended the round, Young could have locked down his lead.

With the probable chances of winning, Young would likely celebrate his first-ever PGA Tour Trophy with his wife Kelsey Dalition and kids. Kelsey has been a constant support for Young, even before he became a pro.

The quiet life of Cameron Young and Kelsey Dalition

Cameron Young and Kelsey Dalition got married quietly sometime between late 2020 and early 2021. The PGA Tour pro was just 23 back then. There were no social media posts or big reveal, as the pair is very private about their lives, and have since kept things deliberately low-key.

But here’s what is known about the couple. They first crossed paths during Young’s collegiate years at Wake Forest University. As per The SportsLite, they shared an interest in golf, which acted as a catalyst to their love story. A year after their marriage, in 2022, they had Henry.

Henry—their firstborn—has made several adorable appearances on the tour. One of them that caught people’s eyes was during the Masters Par-3 Contest, where Kelsey caddied with him in tow in both 2023 and 2024.

They’ve since had two more children. While many sources mention that Young and Kelsey have just one child, it was through a video posted by PGATour.com on February 13, 2025, that fans learned about the two newest additions to their family. The couple has another son, reportedly named John, who was born sometime in late 2023 or early 2024, and a daughter, Vivienne. Neither of the younger two has made any public appearance yet, and their details remain mostly a secret. The video posted had the caption: “Ahead of The Genesis Invitational 2025, Cameron Young’s wife and three kids, Henry, John, and Vivienne, watch him play a practice round and hang out at the range.“

Settling down in Jupiter, Florida

After Henry’s birth, Cameron and Kelsey briefly moved in with his parents in Jupiter, Florida. Jupiter is a popular destination for professional golfers, and an expensive one, too. In January 2022, Young admitted “he couldn’t afford a place to live in“, despite being in the middle of a breakout rookie season.

“We’ve been living with our parents the whole time.” The real estate market in Jupiter was fast and exorbitantly costly. “In Jupiter right now, it’s like open house Saturday, sold on Monday,” he said while talking to Golf Digest.

But this period didn’t last long. By the time the 2022 Honda Classic rolled around, the Youngs had bought their own home nearby. Since then, Kelsey has regularly traveled with him on the PGA Tour, bringing the kids along.

Young has repeatedly spoken about the emotional stability his family provides him. Seeing his kids after a frustrating round instantly shifts his mood, and just being a dad, “I think it just keeps you a little fresher. You get off the course and you can kind of forget about golf a little bit, which is nice.” It’s a reset button that most players on the tour don’t have access to, and he’s well aware of how lucky this makes him.

With a win now within his reach at Wyndham, we wonder if this is finally the week Cameron Young breaks the drought. For what is worth, his three little ones are watching him, hoping Daddy brings the trophy home.