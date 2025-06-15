How Many Children Do Carlos Ortiz & His Wife Haley Have Together? LIV Golf Pro’s Family Life Explored

Remember when Haley Ortiz ran onto the 18th green to celebrate her husband Carlos Ortiz’s win at the 2020 Houston Open? How romantic was her display of love and support for her husband! But, hey, skip four years and read how Carlos Ortiz described meeting such an amazing partner, “She saw me. She liked me, and she told me she liked me. And I liked her back. I mean, it was a short story, but it was like that.” Rather simple? Well, you may think so. But their love and married life, which includes beautiful daughters, feels like a scene from a romantic Hollywood movie.

Haley Thompson Ortiz and Carlos Ortiz’s love story began during their college years at the University of North Texas, where they first met and started dating in 2010. After nearly seven years of dating, they decided to take the next step in their journey together. On December 10, 2017, they celebrated their love by tying the knot in a cozy and private ceremony in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, officially solidifying their connection.

Carlos Ortiz and Haley Ortiz officially welcomed their first baby girl, Sofia, on May 29, 2018, whom Ortiz called a “princess” in a 2024 interview with FTH LIVGolf. Their “tomboy” daughter, Mila, was born a year later on August 22, 2019. Their third daughter, Jules, “honestly, she does anything she wants,” as per Carlos Ortiz, was born on August 12, 2021.

Finally, they completed their family with the birth of Emma on January 28, 2023, who “does everything by herself.” Honestly, what a lovely family of six! The Ortiz family celebrated their first Christmas as a family of six in 2023, creating wonderful memories since then! But hey, Haley Thompson Ortiz, who learned Spanish as a nod to her husband’s background, shares her own vibrant life.

Get to know Carlos Ortiz’s wife, Haley Thompson Ortiz

Haley Thompson Ortiz, who studied alongside Carlos Ortiz at the University of North Texas, pursued a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc) in Business/Commerce, focusing on Business, Spanish, Art, and Sociology. While she participated in UNT Track and Field, her professional journey took a different path.

After graduation, she chose to work in the corporate world, spending 11 years at IDLife Corporate, where she began as an Associate Advocate and eventually became the Director of Communications. Despite her corporate commitments, Haley has always nurtured her passion for design through her firm, Haley Thompson Designs, which she established in 2013.

Outside of her professional life, Haley enjoys a vibrant personal life with her husband, and they both love exploring new places together. Her Instagram bio, “They call me wera gringa blood, corazón tapatía,” humorously reflects her diverse cultural influences, and she frequently shares their family adventures, from hiking to diving. As an avid art enthusiast, Haley actively participates in art exhibitions and showcases her work on her art page, @haleyortizart.

Balancing her roles as a mother of four, a fitness enthusiast, and a model, she maintains a lively social media presence that highlights her creativity and family life. Although she previously featured some of her artwork on Instagram, she has since removed those posts, but her artistic spirit remains evident in her daily activities.