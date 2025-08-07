How Many Children Do Harry Hall & His Wife, Jordan Hall Have Together?

To say that Harry Hall always has his family in mind wouldn’t be an understatement. After registering his first Korn Ferry Tour win at The Wichita Open in 2021, the PGA Tour pro heartily confessed, “I just can’t wait to speak to my family. This is awesome.” He achieved this milestone on Father’s Day, and so he acknowledged them, saying, “I’m going to go home and can’t wait to share the moment with them. I wish they were here.” And you’d be glad to know he shares similar feelings for his wife and kid, too.

Yes, the PGA Tour pro, Harry Hall, does have a child with his wife, Jordan Hall. It all started in 2017 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where their love story began. As their relationship grew stronger over the years, they decided to take a big step and get engaged in October 2021. The couple then exchanged vows on December 19, 2023, at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Then, a year later, in July 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Lilah, expanding their little family. As of now, they have one child in their family. And judging by their Instagram updates, the couple loves Lilah a whole lot. Take, for instance, the fact that after finishing T28 at The Open 2025, Hall updated his Instagram, saying, “It was a tough finish yesterday, but being greeted by Lilah after definitely helps!” He attached a picture of himself holding his daughter and added that “Thanks to everyone for the support out there on the course and on here! Means the world to me to get to do what I do 🏌🏼‍♂️🦁.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Hall (@harryhall) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Undoubtedly, having little Lilah to cheer him up certainly helped him deal with The Open blues! And, yes, that works with Jordan as well. Last year, the little family went on a family vacation and Hall updated his Instagram, saying, “Cabo with my girls 🛥️🐳 #thearch #whalewatching #cabo.” When it comes to his wife Jordan, he equally showers her with love and is definitely quite the match for the golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meet Jordan Hall, the talented wife of Harry Hall

Jordan Haines has a notable career and personal life. She attended the University of Nevada – Los Angeles from 2015, studying healthcare administration and graduating in 2022. During her time there, Haines started as a part-time student worker in August 2018. She then moved up to assistant coach and later became an executive assistant – a role she’s kept.

Haines also works as a business intelligence intern at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (UMC). She’s a certified nursing assistant with skills in problem-solving and communication.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordan Haines, also called JoJo, seems to have an active social and personal life, mainly shown on Instagram. Though her profile is private, it’s clear she enjoys being social online. A fun part of her life is her love for pets – Busta Rhymes Hall and Beans Hall, cute Mini Golden Doodle and Micro Teacup Golden Doodle dogs. Busta & Beans’ Instagram has lots of fun pics with Haines and her partner Harry Hall, showing how much the couple loves their pets.

Through Busta & Beans’ Instagram, we found out Jordan Haines’ birthday is February 7, probably in 1997 since she turned 23 in 2020 and started college in 2015. Haines and Harry Hall really love their pets – Busta & Beans’ Instagram has more posts than Harry Hall’s and over twice as many as Jordan Haines’. In essence, both Jordan and Harry enjoy an abundant life, especially with their family.