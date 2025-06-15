How Many Children Do Sam Burns and Wife Caroline Have Together? PGA Tour Pro’s Family Life Explored

Father’s Day means everything when you’re holding your baby boy. Jason Sobel from Sirius XM PGA Tour knew precisely what he was doing when he asked Sam Burns that question. With little Bear right there beside him, what would a Father’s Day victory mean? Burns’ answer hit differently than expected.

The golfer kept it simple and elegant. He said he was trying to focus on his game, keeping one foot in front of the other. “There’s a lot of golf left to be played,” Burns added, showing the perspective of a man who’s learned that life’s most significant victories happen off the course too. When that bridge comes, he’ll think about crossing it.

That perspective didn’t develop overnight. It’s rooted in the family Burns has built with his wife, Caroline, and their journey to parenthood.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sam Burns found his perfect match early in life. He married his childhood sweetheart, Caroline Campbell Burns, in December 2019. Their love story spans back to their shared hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana. The couple got engaged eight months earlier in April 2019. Their wedding took place at Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U.S. Open Radio on SiriusXM (@siriusxmpgatour) Expand Post

Caroline brings impressive credentials to their partnership. She graduated from Louisiana State University in 2018 with a degree in marketing. Later, she earned her Master’s in Counseling from Westminster Theological Seminary in 2020. Their romantic journey from childhood friends to a married couple showcases how true love can withstand the test of time.

Their family expanded in April 2024 with the arrival of their son, Bear. Burns announced the arrival during a Wells Fargo Championship pro-am, according to reports from the PGA Tour. The timing came shortly after Burns finished T44 at the RBC Heritage. Burns joked that choosing the unique name was one area where he had some say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fatherhood has completely transformed Burns’ perspective. Sleep has become a precious commodity for the new dad. “I’ve been getting a couple hours here or there, but it’s for sure been an adjustment,” Burns admitted. Despite the challenges, he embraces his new role enthusiastically.

These values of family, hard work, and giving back weren’t developed in isolation. They trace directly to the foundation Burns received growing up in Louisiana.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Family foundation: Parents Todd and Beth shape Sam Burns’ character

Burns’ family values are rooted in strong traditions in Shreveport, Louisiana. His parents, Todd and Beth Burns, raised three children with Christian principles. Todd attended Louisiana Tech and played football before starting his family. Sam represents the youngest of their three children. His sister, Tori, and brother, Chase, complete the Burns family dynamic. The close-knit family provided unwavering support throughout Sam’s golf journey.

Todd and Beth emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication from an early age. Their guidance helped shape Sam’s mental toughness on the course. Family remains Sam’s biggest motivation as he continues competing professionally. Now, Sam creates his family legacy with Caroline and Bear. Balancing fatherhood with professional golf presents new challenges. However, Burns approaches both roles with the same determination that made him so successful.