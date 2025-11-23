How Many Children Do Sami Välimäki & His Wife, Emilia, Have Together? PGA Tour Pro’s Personal Life Explored

Sami Välimäki skipped the 2024 RSM Classic entirely to stay home in Finland. Due to the birth of his first child, Välimäki traded his golf clubs for diapers. However, this time, he turned the Sea Island course into his personal playground this November at the RSM Classic. The Finnish superstar fired a stunning 62 in the second round to grab everyone’s attention and followed that with a 65 to snatch the 54-hole lead at 19-under after the third round.

This dominant performance feels even sweeter considering where he was exactly one year ago. And the decision to prioritize family over FedEx Cup points set up a beautiful return story now. Now, he attacks the pin with a new perspective on life, but before going into those details, let’s explore the family that fuels his spectacular rise.

How many children do Sami Valimaki & his wife have together?

Sami and his wife Emilia Valimaki (née Gustafsson) welcomed their only son, Max Benjamin, on November 7 last year. This kept the golfer in Finland last fall, as he happily skipped the 2024 RSM Classic to support his wife and the newborn. Little Max just celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, and the “Nappy Factor” clearly brought some serious good luck to the new father’s game.

With his PGA Tour card for 2026 on the line, Valimaki delivered two of the best performances of his career this year after his first child was born. Välimäki opened the World Wide Technology Championship (Mexico) with a 61 (-11), tying the course record, and finished T2 with a total score of -27. And now, Välimäki sat at -19, holding a two-shot lead over the field and hoping to capture his maiden PGA Tour victory.

And Emilia Gustafsson stands as the strong pillar behind this story. The couple tied the knot on December 14, 2023, after a long romance where they dated for six years before their engagement on December 16, 2021.

Valimaki’s rich family history in sports

Athletic greatness runs deep in the Välimäki family bloodline. Sami shares DNA with NHL defenseman Juuso Välimäki of the Utah Hockey Club. Both cousins were born in 1998 and reached elite professional levels. And Sami also loves watching hockey.

And Välimäki built his mental toughness in the freezing forests of the Finnish military. He completed the mandatory service in 2018. Finns call this “Sisu,” which defines refusal to quit under pressure. “I feel that being Finnish has helped me. Being a small country, I feel like I want to show the world what we can do. I also feel that the whole country is rooting for me, which feels good and gives me energy,” Välimäki said.

And his rise to stardom started long before the recent PGA Tour. He helped Finland win the 2018 European Amateur Team Championship historically and was named the 2020 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year on the European Tour. The team defeated England to claim their first-ever gold medal. Valimaki also brightly represented Europe in the prestigious Bonallack Trophy.

And this brings lucrative opportunities for the young Finnish star. He currently represents big brands like Callaway Golf and Nokian Tyres and also serves as a global ambassador for the digital app Golf GameBook.

At the end, Sami Välimäki transformed from a rookie into a global contender. His T2 finish in Mexico earlier this year proved his immense talent. And the birth of Max Benjamin gave him a fresh perspective, showing that Välimäki is just getting started on his path to greatness.