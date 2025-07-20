How Many Children Do Scottie Scheffler & His Wife, Meredith, Have Together? PGA Tour Star’s Personal Life Explored

Scottie Scheffler’s ascent to golf’s elite ranks is well known, from multiple PGA Tour wins to his coveted Masters victories. But behind the stellar resume lies a more personal journey rooted in love, family, and faith. While fans focus on his victories and records, Scheffler has quietly built a life that keeps him grounded no matter how high the stakes climb.

At the heart of that life is his wife, Meredith Scheffler, whom he met when the two were in high school. They met at Highland Park High School and began dating then. Their relationship endured four years of long-distance as they took different collegiate paths, with Scheffler attending the University of Texas at Austin. Then, in 2020, Scheffler proposed to her during a hiking trip in the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Texas, and they got married the same year on December 4 at Arlington Hall in Dallas.

While his wife has been out to support him in almost every tournament, she missed being at the 2024 Masters, where Scheffler earned the green jacket for the second time. He was elated, but also extremely eager to go home and celebrate with his wife. But there was more reason than just the win. “It’s a very special time for both of us. I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament again. I really can’t put into words what it’s going to be like to be a father for the first time,” Scheffler said post his win, as his wife was pregnant at the time.

Fast forward to today, the couple now has a son together,

, who was born on May 8, 2024.“Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much,” Scheffler posted, undoubtedly very excited and emotional. Ever since Bennett was born, their bond as a family has become increasingly visible on and off the course.

Meredith Scheffler and baby Bennett have become familiar faces at tournaments, often seen walking the fairways in support of Scottie. During the 2025 Masters Par-3 Contest, Meredith carried Bennett while dressed in the traditional white caddie outfit.

Scheffler couldn’t help but share the wholesome family moment captured on his Instagram, and said,

“Memories made. Safe to say I think Bennett had fun at his first par 3 contest.”

His son and wife were even present and were cheering on from the sidelines when he won his first gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, when he shot 19-under in Paris.

Bennett was under the spotlight even at Oakmont , when fans captured a heartwarming moment of him trying to swing a club at the range while Scheffler worked on his errors. Whether it’s celebrating a win at the Memorial Tournament or sharing a quiet moment at the end of a round, Bennett and Meredith Scheffler’s presence has become an integral part of Scottie Scheffler’s routine.

Now, as his family takes a more central role in his life, Scheffler has made it clear that no trophy or title outweighs his commitment at home, recently stating that if golf ever begins to negatively impact his family, he

Scottie Scheffler’s priorities have changed

Since Bennett’s arrival, Scottie Scheffler has made it clear that fatherhood has reshaped his priorities. As he continues to balance the demands of competition and family life, Scheffler recently confessed that nothing takes precedence over his wife and his son, Bennett. Just before heading into Portrush to play the 2025 Open, Scheffler admitted in a press conference that he will quit golf if it ever affects his family life — “I’m blessed to be able to come out here and play golf, but if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living.”

Scheffler even admitted that while his wife is grateful to him, he equally feels the same about her. “Every day when I wake up early to go put in the work, my wife thanks me for going out and working so hard. When I get home, I try to thank her every day for taking care of our son. That’s why I talk about family being my priority, because it really is,” Scheffler expressed that his words express his true feelings for his priorities in life. He even added that despite his current form and dominating the golfing world with his achievements, his priority will always be to be a better father. “This is not the be all, end all. This is not the most important thing in my life. That’s why I wrestle with, why is this so important to me? Because I’d much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer. At the end of the day, that’s what’s more important to me,” he said.

Ultimately, Scheffler’s emphasis on family over achievements is a powerful reminder that, for him, true greatness is measured not by victories on the course but by the love and support he fosters with his wife and son.