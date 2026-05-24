How Many Children Do Si Woo Kim & His Wife, Ji Hyun Oh, Have Together? PGA Tour Star’s Personal Life Explored

Ji Hyun Oh is a former professional golfer, but her presence around PGA Tour events has become increasingly noticeable after she married Si Woo Kim. In recent years, though, she has also been accompanied to the course by others from her family. Their growing family, changing priorities, and life in the United States have all added another layer to Kim’s journey as one of South Korea’s most recognizable golfers.

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How many children do Si Woo Kim and Ji Hyun Oh have?

Kim first uploaded an Instagram post with a sonography image on September 13, 2023. It was just months later that little Theo came into the world. He was born in February 2024. It was on March 8, 2024, that Theo first appeared on social media. Kim didn’t use text in the caption for that post, as two black heart emojis were all he needed to convey his feelings.

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Theo debuted on a golf course at one of the biggest stages in professional golf. Although he was just a couple of months old, Kim and Ji Hyun Oh decided to bring him to the 2024 Masters Par-3 Contest, which is widely recognized as a family tradition event at Augusta National.

The South Korean professional and his wife celebrated their son’s first birthday on February 23, 2025. Since then, Theo has become a regular at many PGA Tour events alongside his mom. He was seen at the 2026 Masters, too, enjoying chocolate ice cream. But more than his presence on courses, Theo’s arrival has had a huge impact on Kim’s life outside golf.

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“The emotions I had towards golf were huge. Of course, it’s still important to me, but I also have my family now, and my focus has shifted somewhat towards them. I feel less stress about golf now,” Si Woo Kim said in a media press conference.

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The South Korean golfer has openly admitted that fatherhood has changed his perspective on both golf and life. His two-year-old son is now a central part of his newfound happiness. And there are many images on his Instagram account, from swimming and interacting with the media to playing golf together, that portray the father-son connection.

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Si Woo Kim and Ji Hyun Oh’s relationship timeline

The couple met through golf circles, as both of them are professional golfers from South Korea. Some public reports claim that they first encountered one another at a golf-related event in 2014 but started dating in 2021.

Si Woo Kim made their relationship public in May 2021 by posting a photo of them together. After dating for around a year and a half, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, in December 2022. This came shortly before Kim’s fourth PGA Tour win in the form of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii.

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The duo shared images of their wedding on Instagram and wrote, “I will live happily ever after.”

After the wedding, Oh started accompanying Kim on the Tour more consistently. The couple then welcomed their child, Theo, in February 2024, and Oh decided to step away from professional golf to focus on their child.

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“I plan on going to every tournament he plays,” Oh previously told the PGA Tour. “I will now be Kim’s wife, rather than a professional golfer.”

From building a relationship through golf to raising their son together, Si Woo Kim and Ji Hyun Oh have entered a very different phase of life in recent years. Theo has now become a familiar face around PGA Tour events.