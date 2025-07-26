How Many Children Do Thorbjorn Olesen & His Wife Lauren Have Together? PGA Tour Pro’s Family Life Explored

Thorbjorn Olesen is one of the finest golfers from Denmark. Olesen has dedicated more than a decade to cementing his name among the top players. With 8 DP World Tour titles, a Ryder Cup win, and even Olympic appearances under his belt, the “Thunder Bear” is a force to be reckoned with. But behind his on-course highlights lies a loving family supporting him every step of the way.

Away from the cameras, Thorbjorn Olesen lives a private life with his loving wife, Lauren Olesen. Olesen and Lauren met for the first time in the United Kingdom, where fans often sighted them together. The couple got engaged back in 2020 in France. They married soon after and started their family. The couple has two beautiful children, and they accompanied Olesen to a Par 3 Contest right before the Masters in 2024.

The couple welcomed their first child, Cooper, in March or April 2021. Thorbjorn made an Instagram post to celebrate this emotional moment, with the caption “Welcome to the 🌎, Cooper Olesen. Our lives are changed forever, and our hearts are so full. Mom @laurenzafer was amazing and is recovering well 💙.” The interaction created a ripple of heartwarming reactions, as everyone welcomed Cooper! One user, @geralynnk57, commented, “Cooper is just adorable, congrats Thorbjorn!❤️👶.”

Shortly, a year and a half later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Sienna. Olesen opened the news to the world through a touching Instagram post. “Welcome to the world 🌎 my sweet baby girl ❤️ You had a long and tough journey into the world, but luckily you have a strong Mom ❤️. Cooper is curious about you, and it’s only a matter of time until he fills his big brother role,” Thorbjorn wrote.

Olesen is a family man, and he credits his family for his success.

Thorbjorn Olesen is grateful to his family

Thorbjorn Olesen has always been a family man. He portrayed this when he won the Thailand Classic and ranked in the top 5 on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings. After delivering an incredible season, Olesen has only one thing to attribute his electric performance to—his family. He said via ANI News, “The one at the British Masters was incredible, with my family and a long time since the last one. But equally this one, all the hard work, the sacrifice for my wife. It’s really nice.”

Being a father has been no less of a myriad shift in not only his life but also his game. Having his little ones in his mind relieves him of the worry of the game, ironically helping him to be freer with his shot-shaping. Olesen believes his kids to be the reason for his paramount success: “Being a father definitely keeps your mind off golf and keeps you busy at home. Before that I could do my own thing; now I have to look after the kids. It’s been fantastic. My partner is very good and does a lot of stuff. It’s definitely changed my life for the better.”

For Olesen, fatherhood isn’t just life-changing—it’s game-changing.