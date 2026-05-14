How Many Kids Does Xander Schauffele Have? All About His Son Victor

As Xander Schauffele prepares to tee it up at Aronimink for the PGA Championship, the spotlight is not only on his search for form but also on the quieter moments away from the course. Beyond the pressure of leaderboards and expectations, Schauffele’s life off the fairways has increasingly drawn attention from fans curious about his family life, especially questions surrounding whether he has children and the close-knit support system that travels alongside him during golf’s biggest events.

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Who are Xander Schauffele’s Kids?

For now, the Schauffele household is a party of three. Xander and his wife Maya have one son. Yes, a little man named Victor. They have kept the family circle tight and private, which is very on-brand for the usually low-key couple. Victor is the only child, meaning for the time being, all that baby-proofing and chaotic energy is focused on just one tiny human. No twins, no surprise siblings. Just Victor, mom, dad, and a whole lot of sleepless nights that Xander wouldn’t trade for anything.

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Who is Victor?

Xander Schauffele and his wife, Maya, welcomed their first child, Victor, on August 29, 2025. At just eight months old, Victor has already become a regular topic in Schauffele’s interviews as the golfer balances life on tour with first-time fatherhood.

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One detail fans quickly noticed is that Victor shares a personal connection with his father — it is also Xander’s middle name. Schauffele joked about the coincidence during the 2025 Ryder Cup, clarifying that the baby was not named after fellow golfer Viktor Hovland. “It’s my middle name,” he said. “I was Victor way before Viktor was born.”

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Since becoming a father, Schauffele has been candid about the realities of parenting while competing at the highest level. Earlier this season, he laughed about sharing a hotel room with Maya and Victor during a tournament week, jokingly blaming the missed sleep and even a missed cut on the family’s newest addition.

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He has also spoken humorously about adopting a “guest room strategy” during tournament weeks to get better rest before early tee times. While the routine may sound unusual, it reflects the balancing act many new parents face, even on the PGA Tour.